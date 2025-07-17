The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

The countdown is on to Pompey’s Championship curtain raiser against Oxford United next month.

The Blues have been continuing their pre-season preparations, with triumphs over Woking and Farnborough in midweek.

The friendlies keep coming for John Mousinho’s men, who face Crawley Town on Saturday afternoon. It could be the Fratton faithful’s first glimpse of new signing John Swift, who returned to PO4 on Tuesday after 19 years away.

There is plenty more business to be done by Pompey ahead of the September 1 deadline, with a number of key areas still in need of strengthening.

It’s not just the Blues who are looking to be busy but clubs across the Championship are looking to add to their squads, with the new campaign just weeks away.

With plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds, here are all the latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s third-tier rivals.

Ipswich dealt transfer blow

Ipswich Town have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Mexico international Marcel Ruiz.

Mexican football journalist Cesar Luis Merlo has reported the in-demand midfielder has rejected the chance to move to England to link up with Kieran McKenna’s men.

The Tractor Boys were negotiating a £7.5m deal to sign the 24-year-old this summer after playing a key role in Deportivo Toluca’s Liga MX triumph. This saw him feature 41 times last season, which included three goals and nine assists.

This had sparked interest from Ipswich, who were keen to strike a deal with the Mexican outfit for Ruiz, who still has two years remaining on his current deal with Toluca.

However, a move for the eight-cap international now looks to be off, with the midfielder turning down the chance to make the switch to the Championship this summer.

The Tractor Boys are preparing for life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last term and face Pompey at Portman Road on September 27.

Wrexham want defender

Liberato Cacace | Getty Images

Wrexham are ready to smash their record transfer fee to sign defender Liberato Cacace, according to Football Insider.

The Red Dragons have reportedly had a £4m bid accepted by Serie A outfit Empoli for the defender, who is set to undergo a medical in north Wales.

The 24-year-old is expected to agree personal terms and finalise a move to Pompey’s new Championship rivals, who were promoted from League One last season.

The 16-cap New Zealand international featured 33 times in the Italian top flight last season, where he netted two and assisted four goals from left-back.

Cacace is entering the final 12 months of his deal with Empoli, who were relegated on the final day of the campaign.

Championship trio eye Fini

Pompey’s Championship rivals Coventry City, Watford and West Brom are all reportedly keen on winger Seydou Fini.

GIVEMESPORT’s Ben Jacobs has claimed the trio hold an interest in the Genoa ace, who is reportedly available for a fee between £3m and £5m.

The 19-year-old, who came through the ranks with the Italian side, spent last term on loan with Dutch outfit Excelsior where he netted four goals and provided three assists in 38 appearances.

Fini has represented Italy at youth international level and has registered five outings for Genoa after making his debut in 2022.