Portsmouth's 2025-26 Championship fixtures - Southampton, Christmas and key dates

Here’s Pompey’s 2025-26 Championship fixtures | The News

Pompey’s 2025-26 Championship fixtures have been released today. Here’s the dates of the south coast derbies with Southampton, Christmas period and other key clashes.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey’s Championship fixtures have been released - and we have the details for your perusal.

Scour the games for the 2025-26 campaign and assess what lies ahead for John Mousinho’s men in their second campaign at the level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South coast derby, Christmas period and Championship run-in

Of course there’s only one place Pompey fans will start when assessing their side’s games.

The return arrives at the start of 2026, when Southampton come to Fratton Park on Saturday, January 24.

They’re the key dates all Pompey fans will have circled in their diaries, but there are also plenty of other games and periods which assume significance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opener is away to Oxford United on August 9 - a repeat of the first game when the Blues reached the top flight in the 1987-88 campaign.

Norwich then come to Fratton Park with West Brom (A), Preston (H) and that south coast showdown making up the opening five league games.

The Christmas period sees QPR arrive at PO4 on Boxing Day before Charlton aim to improve their strong record against Pompey on December 29. It’s then a trip to Bristol City on New Year’s Day before Ipswich (H) on January 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The run-in sees Middlesbrough (A), Leicester (H), Coventry (A), Stoke (A) and a home final-day encounter with big-spending Birmingham make up the final five games.

Pompey’s 2025-26 Championship fixtures

AUGUST

Aug 9 Oxford (A)

Aug 16 Norwich (H)

Aug 23 West Brom (A)

Aug 30 Preston (H)

SEPTEMBER

Sept 13 Southampton (A)

Sept 20 Sheff Wed (H)

Sept 27 Ipswich (A)

OCTOBER

Oct 1 Watford (H)

Oct 4 Boro (H)

Oct 18 Leicester (A)

Oct 21 Coventry (H)

Oct 25 Stoke (H)

NOVEMBER

Nov 1 Birmingham (A)

Nov 5 Wrexham (H)

Nov 8 Hull (A)

Nov 22 Millwall (H)

Nov 25 Sheff Utd (A)

Nov 29 Bristol City (H)

DECEMBER

Dec 6 Charlton (A)

Dec 9 Swansea (A)

Dec 13 Blackburn (H)

Dec 20 Derby (A)

Dec 26 QPR (H)

Dec 29 Charlton (H)

JANUARY

Jan 1 Bristol City (A)

Jan 4 Ipswich (H)

Jan 17 Sheff Wed (A)

Jan 21 Watford (A)

Jan 24 Southampton (H)

Jan 31 West Brom (H)

FEBRUARY

Feb 7 Preston (A)

Feb 14 Sheff Utd (H)

Feb 21 Millwall (A)

Feb 24 Wrexham (A)

Feb 28 Hull (H)

MARCH

Mar 7 Blackburn (A)

Mar 10 Swansea (H)

Mar 14 Derby (H)

APRIL

April 3 Norwich (A)

April 11 Boro (A)

April 18 Leicester (H)

April 21 Coventry (A)

April 25 Stoke (A)

MAY

May 2 Birmingham (H)