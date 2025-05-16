Pompey’s contracted players have been informed whether they have Fratton futures

John Mousinho personally delivered the bombshells which have left a number of Pompey’s contracted players reeling.

Yet with Fratton Park futures on the line, the head coach is adamant that honesty must be the best policy - and the sooner, the better.

There has been little time to bask in clinching Championship survival, with sporting director Rich Hughes swiftly focusing on overseeing preparation for the 2025-26 campaign.

Aside from six loan departures and the release of five out-of-contract players, the Blues have also identified offloading an unspecified amount of their remaining squad.

Mousinho has already revealed Christian Saydee could depart this summer - yet others are also under threat as Pompey seek to strengthen.

And the Blues’ boss insists those players potentially surplus to requirements have already been informed.

Portsmouth boss ready to offload players

Mousinho told The News: ‘What we’ve wanted to do is just be realistic with the players and give them that notice that, if you are thinking about playing 46 games next year, it might not be here.

‘If you want to be a squad player here that is probably an option, but if there’s something else which comes up for you in the summer let’s discuss that, let’s discuss that like adults, so no-one will have to go behind anyone's backs. We’ll make you aware of any offers if you make us aware of any offers as well.

Pompey boss John Mousinho. Pic: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages | Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

‘We haven’t gone quite as far as saying: “You’re going, there's no future for you at the football club”. But there have been a couple of players who we've had that conversion with and said we think for their playing career it’s best we keep an open mind in the summer.

‘It’s important to be honest, otherwise you get into a situation where you could be there on August 8 and saying to the player: “You aren’t playing and I don’t really see a huge amount of playing time for you in the squad this year”.

‘They might turn around and go “But there were five offers I turned down in the summer”, so it’s important to get that right balance. We have to take those individual situations and treat them like that.

‘If anything pops up and that looks like the right move for the player and it looks like the right move for the club, then we will shake hands on it.

‘It’s a really difficult balance. Sometimes you don’t know who you’re going to be able to sign or who is going to pop up in the market. It’s just about making sure you react to that accordingly and move as quickly as you can.’

Last summer, Pompey opted not to renew 10 of their squad’s contracts, releasing them on free transfers.

In addition, Joe Morrell departed following talks over a possible new deal, while Jack Sparkes was sold to Peterborough on the eve of the season.

Then, at the end of August, Gavin Whyte exited Fratton Park by mutual consent to return to his native Northern Ireland.

Portsmouth overhaul underway

Now, 12 months later, the squad's evolution will continue at pace.

Mousinho added: ‘We held meetings before the end of the season and wrapped everything up by the Tuesday after Alan Knight’s charity game.

‘Those meetings involved just myself and the player, I think that’s the best way. There’s no point in making it any more unclear. The best conversation you can have is a one-on-one.’

