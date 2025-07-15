Adrian Segecic kick-started Pompey’s summer business in June, when he made the move from Sydney FC - penning a three-year deal.

The Blues have since announced the signing of John Swift on a free transfer, marking an emotional return to the south coast following his departure 19 years ago.

The midfielder arrived at Fratton Park as a free agent following his release from West Brom at the end of last season and spent the early part of pre-season in a PFA-led training camp.

There are a host of other former Pompey players taking part in the 10-week programme - including Jordy Hiwula and Tom Davies, who are continuing their search for a new club.

With the Blues utilising the free-agent market to bring in Swift ahead of the new campaign, we’ve taken a look at the current crop of out-of-contract figures from the Premier League and Championship to discover who is still available for Mousinho’s men and their rivals.

Free agents who are still available for Pompey and Co to sign From left: Massimo Luongo, Joel Ward, Joe Ralls.

Andy Rinomhota - Cardiff City Position - right midfielder

Danny Ings - West Ham Position - striker

Massimo Luongo - Ipswich Town Position - central midfielder