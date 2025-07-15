Two former Pompey players are still waiting for their futures to be sorted ahead of the new season.

Pompey are set to announce John Swift as their second signing of the summer as anticipation grows ahead of the new season.

With the August 9 curtain raiser against Oxford United less than a month away, the race continues for John Mousinho to strengthen his squad.

There are still a number of key areas which need to be addressed before deadline day on September 1, with the Blues looking to build on last season’s 16th-placed finish.

Although Pompey are still looking to add to the squad, there are two former players who are looking to utilise the close season for different reasons.

Tom Davies and Jordy Hiwula have both turned to the PFA for support in their bid to find a new club this summer.

The ex-Blues duo have linked-up with the PFA-led training camp which is designed for out-of-contract members to keep their fitness levels up should sides come calling.

The pair are two of 40 new free agents to join the 10-week programme, which is now in it’s second year after being set up in 2024.

The camp allows players to have access to spa and gym facilities, strength and conditioning sessions, training and matches, with six fixtures already lined-up.

Davies and Hiwula become the latest to join the pre-season set-up, along with big names including Scotland international Angus Gunn, ex-Charlton and Preston defender Patrick Bauer and former Newcastle man Paul Dummett.

Tom Davies won the League Two title with Pompey in 2016-17. Picture: Joe Pepler | Bluepitch Media / Joe Pepler

The 33-year-old’s four-year stint with the Prenton Park outfit was brought to a close in May after his contract wasn’t renewed by Andy Crosby, who was given the permanent role following a temporary stint.

The League Two title winner with Pompey featured 148 times for Rovers after making the move from Barrow in 2021.

Meanwhile, Hiwula has been without a club since his departure from Morecambe in 2024.

The striker, who spent the 2020-21 campaign at Fratton Park, remains on the lookout for a new home in a bid to reignite his career.

The 30-year-old netted just three goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for the Blues before being released by Danny Cowley in 2021. He has since spent time with Ross County, Doncaster and Morecambe.

