Reading boss confirms huge transfer development involving reported Portsmouth and Sheffield United target Harvey Knibbs
Reading boss Noel Hunt has confirmed reported Pompey target Harvey Knibbs is closing in on a departure from the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
And the head coach has revealed an agreement has been reached with a club in the Championship over the transfer of the in-demand forward.
The Blues had been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old earlier in the week, with reports elsewhere claiming John Mousinho’s men were on the trail of the winger along with Sheffield United and Oxford United.
Knibbs was absent for Saturday’s pre-season friendly between Pompey and the Berkshire outfit, with the Blues running out 4-0 winners.
The ex-Nottingham Forest man was expected to miss the fixture as he continued his recovery from a knock sustained at the end of last term.
However, Hunt has since admitted the versatile winger pulled himself out of the squad to face Mousinho’s men as he closes in on a move away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
When asked whether Knibbs’ absence was injury related, the Reading boss told the Royals club media: No it wasn’t. There have been talks between us and another club and unfortunately we think it’s nearly done.
‘They’ve come to an agreement so Harvey pulled himself out of the squad, which is his right but we’ll see what happens over the next 24 hours.’
Why Championship clubs Harvey Knibbs
Knibbs excelled in League One for the Royals last term, playing a key role in their seventh-placed finish.
The former Cambridge United ace netted 16 goals and provided six assists in 46 appearances for Reading last term - once again finishing as the club’s top scorer.
Since his switch from the Abbey Stadium in 2023, the 26-year-old has scored 36 times and registered 12 assists in 100 outings for the Royals during a two-year stay.
With an impressive goal-return, Championship clubs have come calling, with Hunt confirming the reported Pompey target will be on the move this summer.
Pompey’s previous links with Harvey Knibbs
It’s not the first time the forward has been linked with a switch to Fratton Park in recent years.
Knibbs was believed to be on Danny Cowley’s wish-list in August 2023 as he scoured the market in a bid to add to his attacking ranks.
However, a move failed to come to fruition, with the forward going onto join Reading later that summer.
The ex-Aston Villa youngster’s name once again re-emerged at PO4 in the January transfer window- although any possible deal at the time was quickly rubbished.
Pompey are in the search for a new right-winger this summer, with Matt Ritchie’s impending departure leaving Callum Lang, Adrian Segecic and Paddy Lane as the Blues’ current options.
