Pompey are reportedly on the trail of Reading winger Harvey Knibbs alongside Championship rivals Sheffield United and Oxford United.

Pompey have been credited with an interest in Reading winger Harvey Knibbs.

The Blues are looking to ramp up their summer transfer business after the arrival of Josh Swift earlier in the week.

With less than three weeks to go, a familiar name has reemerged as a potential Fratton Park target this summer.

Harvey Knibbs is reportedly on Pompey’s transfer radar after an impressive season with Reading last term. This saw the 26-year-old net 14 goals and register six assists in 43 League One outings during the 2024-25 campaign.

Reading Today have claimed Mousinho’s men are ‘monitoring’ the former Cambridge United ace along with Championship rivals Sheffield United and Oxford United.

Knibbs has one-year remaining on his current deal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and has been absent for the Royals’ pre-season friendlies against Gillingham and Spurs.

Pompey’s previous interest in Harvey Knibbs

Harvey Knibbs. | Getty Images

Pompey were previously linked with Knibbs during the January transfer window.

However, the former Nottingham Forest youngster wasn’t on their transfer wish-list, with the Blues keen to focus their attention on Championship players.

The 26-year-old was also linked with a move to Fratton Park in 2022 under Danny Cowley, although a move was quickly rubbished.

