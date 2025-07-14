John Swift is poised to become Pompey’s second signing of the summer.

It was a no-brainer decision for Pompey to sign John Swift this summer.

That’s the clear verdict of The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, who is adamant the 30-year-old is exactly the type of recruitment John Mousinho’s men should be making in the transfer window.

The experienced midfielder is poised to become the Blues’ newest addition to the squad following his departure from West Brom at the end of last term.

The former Reading ace adds much-needed strength to Mousinho’s engine room, with Andre Dozzell and Marlon Pack the only two options, while Abdoulaye Kamara has been told he is free to leave Fratton Park this summer.

His imminent arrival represents a first return to PO4 in 19 years after being released by the Blues, aged 11. With spells at Chelsea, Reading and West Brom during his career, the Gosport talent now appears to be returning back to the south coast to seal an emotional return.

And the decision to make a move for Swift has been called a no-brainer by Allen, who is adamant the classy operator will be a vital addition to the midfield.

Pompey verdict over signing of John Swift

Speaking on a bitesized episode of Pompey Talk, he said: ‘You’ve got to be encouraged by this signing. It’s a free transfer, hugely experienced player, quality player at this level. He’s not a gamble, he’s someone who can play in the here and now and strengthens the position which desperately needs strengthening.

‘John Mousinho said last week it was a priority to strengthen the midfield and he alluded to a signing coming in. He was clearly referring to John Swift.

‘You have to be encouraged by his background so it’s without a doubt a big plus on Pompey’s squad. He's a goalscoring midfielder at this level, so much experience and would come straight into the team.

‘I think it’s a no-brainer. He’s got the natural affinity and affection for Pompey and the city. I think it's a great move and we’ll see how it pans out on the pitch.

John Swift is coming back to Pompey - 19 years after being rejected. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | Getty Images

‘On the face of it, it’s a really decent signing. They’re primarily after a six and an eight. They want two players for every position and he can play both. I’d imagine they’d see him playing more as an eight but we shall see.

‘We all know Pompey haven’t signed enough players at this stage and it’s a bit concerning. They’re not the only club, a lot of clubs haven’t signed many players so Pompey aren’t the only ones.

‘Clearly at this stage, they need more than just Segecic through the door. Segecic will be a back up and coming off the bench because he’s a young lad finding his feet at this level. So they haven’t signed someone who can come straight into the team and play. This is what John Swift gives them.

‘He’ll need time to build up his fitness so Pompey will need to bring him up to speed a little bit. We’ll see if he features this week when it’s been officially announced.

‘I just think it’s a very encouraging signing, it’s what the first team needs and it’s what the squad needs because they’ve lost the likes of Potts, Hayden and they’re short in that position.

‘They still need more of course, but it’s not a queue. You sign whoever is available at that moment in time. Pompey still need wingers, a new striker, maybe at the centre of defence and they definitely need another central midfielder.’

