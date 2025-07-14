The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

There is less than a month to go until Pompey's curtain raiser against Oxford United on August 9.

Indeed, the are closing in on their second signing of the summer ahead of the season’s opener at the Kassam Stadium.

The 30-year-old is set to make an emotional return to PO4, 19 years after being released as a youngster aged 11.

The classy operator will join Adrian Segecic in making the move to Fratton Park during the close season as Mousinho looks to build his squad ahead of the new season.

It’s not just Pompey who are hoping to strengthen, with their Championship rivals aiming to complete their business ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Here are the latest headlines from across the second tier as gossip and speculation does the rounds.

Middlesbrough make £2m move

Middlesbrough have reportedly made a £2m bid for Hull City defender Alfie Jones.

Hull Live have claimed the Tigers have received an offer for the centre-back, who has spent five years at the MKM Stadium.

Although the vice captain has shown no desire to leave, the article suggests Sergej Jakirovic’s men are unlikely to turn down any bids in that region for the experienced 27-year-old.

There has been plenty of movement in the north east this summer, with five players already departing the club along with boss Ruben Selles after avoiding relegation on the final day at Fratton Park.

There is expected to be further exits from the MKM Stadium during the close season, with the likes of former Blues favourite Abu Kamara tipped with a move to Rangers just 12 months after his switch from Norwich City.

The Tigers are under a three-window registration embargo after facing charges from the EFL having failed to pay outstanding transfer debts.

Middlesbrough are set to capitalise on Hull’s struggles, with Jones high on Rob Edwards’ transfer list.

The centre-back has spent five years with the club, where he’s amassed 191 appearances in all competitions and featured twice against Pompey last season.

Southampton swoop for defender

Southampton and Watford are both chasing former Chelsea defender Xavier Mbuyamba.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joesph has claimed the Championship duo are eyeing a move for the 23-year-old, who looks poised to depart FC Volendam this summer.

The Dutch outfit are said to be open to selling the centre-back during the transfer window, who is heading into the final 12 months of his current deal.

Mbuyamba, who spent his footballing education with Barcelona and Chelsea, made the move to Volendam in 2022, where he’s amassed 75 appearances in all competitions.

Pompey’s rivals are both keen to make a move for the central defender, with Watford previously monitoring the young talent.

Xavier Mbuyamba. | Getty Images

Wednesday want Armstrong

Sheffield Wednesday are keen to reunite with Stuart Armstrong.

Transfer correspondent Alan Nixon has reported the Owls are looking to re-sign the striker despite departing at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old spent the second half of last term at Hillsborough before the expiry of his short-term contract at the end of the campaign.

Danny Rohl’s men can only complete free transfers this summer after being placed under a three-window registration embargo for late payments in recent months.