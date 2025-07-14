There is less than a month to go until Pompey’s opening game of the 2025-26 Championship campaign against Oxford United.

With the clock ticking down to the curtain raiser at the Kassam Stadium on August 9, the Blues’ preparations for the new season are set to ramp up this week.

Following their week-long training camp in Slovakia, John Mousinho’s men play their first pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening against Woking before facing Farnborough 24 hours later.

That will provide plenty of valuable minutes for the squad, with the likes of Hayden Matthews, Jacob Farrell, Jordan Williams and Paddy Lane all returning from injury.

It will also be the first opportunity to catch new signing Adrian Segecic in action following his arrival from Sydney FC. Meanwhile, John Swift is set to be announced as the Blues’ second summer signing, with a move imminent.

With under four weeks to go until the new season gets underway, we’ve put together what Pompey’s best starting XI and bench could look like.

2 . GK: Nicolas Schmid Was outstanding in his maiden campaign in England and goes into the new season as Pompey’s undisputed number one. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . RB: Jordan Williams Will be hoping for an injury-free campaign next term after frustrating set-backs in his first season at Fratton Park. The right-back spot is one of the most competitive in the squad, with Zak Swanson and Terry Devlin also vying for a starting role. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . CB: Conor Shaughnessy The League One title winner will be looking to push on after a frustrating injury-hit season saw him amass just nine appearances in the Championship. The centre-back, who is vital for Mousinho’s men in both boxes, will be gunning to return to full fitness and cement his spot in the side next season. | Jason Brown Photo Sales