BREAKING: Portsmouth dealt major blow in pursuit of Bristol City's Rob Atkinson

Pompey’s hopes of landing Bristol City defender Rob Atkinson have been given a major blow.

The Robins have announced the centre-back has penned fresh terms to remain at Ashton Gate.

The 26-year-old’s deal was set to enter the final 12 months this summer, with John Mousinho’s men keen to make a move in the window after an outstanding loan stint.

But Atkinson has committed his future to Bristol City, where he’s signed a new contract until 2028.

Pompey were interested in bringing the former Oxford United talent back to Fratton Park after spending the second half of the campaign on loan.

After arriving in January, the Kassam Stadium youth product featured 15 times for Mousinho’s men, playing an instrumental role in their survival fight.

Despite missing two months with a calf injury - sustained in the 2-1 win over QPR in February - Atkinson returned from the sidelines early to help Pompey’s battle for safety in the final four games.

And that strong form was something which impressed Mousinho, who was keen to add the Bristol City man to his backline next term.

John Mousinho on Pompey return for Rob Atkinson

The head coach told The News at the end of the season: ‘I think there's a chance of keeping him.

‘It depends on what Bristol City do. He’s not our player, but they know how much we like him and we’ve got a very good relationship with them. We’ll see.

‘Certainly if Rob is available this summer we are interested. I know he has enjoyed his time here, it has been a new lease of life for his career as well. Having spent two years out, it has been great for him.

‘If we can do something, we will certainly try. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility of getting him back, I don’t think so at all. Obviously he is a Bristol City player and it’s going to be up to them what they do. Hopefully, they haven’t watched his last three games.

‘We will just see what happens, but we’ll hopefully be at the front of the queue.’