John Mousinho is optimistic Pompey can be ‘at the front of the queue’ to sign Rob Atkinson this summer.

Although it will hinge on Bristol City’s own plans for the influential central defender, who is contracted until the summer of 2026.

The Blues haven’t ruled out bringing the 26-year-old back to Fratton Park next season after helping them secure their Championship status on Monday.

Atkinson has been outstanding during his loan spell from Ashton Gate, totalling 13 appearances and also weighing in with those crucial two goals against Derby.

Certainly the Fratton faithful would love to see the return of the ex-Eastleigh man, who turned in yet another man-of-the-match display in the Easter Monday victory over Watford.

And Mousinho admits there’s ‘a chance’ that something could happen.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘I think there's a chance of keeping him.

‘It depends on what Bristol City do, he’s not our player, but they know how much we like him and we’ve got a very good relationship with them. We’ll see.

‘Certainly if Rob is available this summer we are interested. I know he has enjoyed his time here, it has been a new lease of life for his career as well. Having spent two years out, it has been great for him.

‘If we can do something, we will certainly try. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility of getting him back, I don’t think so at all.

Rob Atkinson wins yet another aerial battle in the 1-0 win over Watford - and Pompey haven't ruled out keeping him. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Obviously he is a Bristol City player and it’s going to be up to them what they do - hopefully they haven’t watched his last three games!

‘We will just see what happens, but we’ll hopefully be at the front of the queue.’

‘Absolutely superb’

The Rams would have leapfrogged above the Blues had they managed to hold onto a 2-1 advantage, thereby cranking up the fear of relegation among the Fratton faithful.

Instead, Atkinson’s equaliser secured a point to fend off Derby - and now Pompey are six points ahead and assured of being in the Championship again next season.

Mousinho added: ‘He was outstanding against Watford. It’s very easy to underestimate what Rob has done over the past week.

‘We waxed lyrical about him against Derby. If the game had the other way, not just in terms of the point we took, but how it could have affected the morale of the place and the approach to the Easter matches.

‘You can see how tight it is at the bottom of the league, I thought that was incredible. Then he recovered fine from Derby to Norwich.

‘We asked him to go again against Watford and he really had to go to the depths. We kept him on for 100 minutes and I thought he was absolutely superb.’