Where former Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell ends up next season will be source of intrigue after he said 2025-26 will see him make his playing comeback from injury

Joe Morrell has provided an update on the injury that has kept him out of action for approaching 16 months.

The former Pompey midfielder also offered a major hint as to what he might do once his playing days are over - all thanks to his latest post on social media.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined since January 30, 2024, after a piece of cartilage broke off his left knee during the Blues’ 2-2 draw with Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

It’s an injury that has required the 37-times-capped Wales international to undergo two operations. It also contributed to the former Fratton favourite not being offered fresh contract terms at PO4 upon the expiry of his Blues deal last summer.

Since then, Morrell has remained an ever-present at Pompey’s Hilsea training ground as the club’s medical team helped with his rehabilitation.

Now, as he closes in on his long-awaited return, the midfielder has revealed - via Instagram - that 2025-26 will be the season that sees him finally make his comeback.

The same post also disclosed how he’s helped pass the time since his last game and how he plans to tackle life once is playing career is officially over - by completing his UEFA A coaching award.

Joe Morrell latest following 16 months out injured

Providing an update on his progress, the popular former Blues player wrote: ‘Been an extremely tough and frustrating time out with injury, but looking forward to being back doing what I do best in 25/26.

‘Been a great experience and opportunity to coach this year and to complete my @uefa_official A Diploma and Elite Youth Diploma. Met some great people and learned a lot, thanks to @fawales @pompey.’

Where Morrell - who featured 105 times for Pompey following his 2021 move from Luton Town - ends up kick-starting his career remains to be seen.

Over the course of his free-agent status, links with newly-promoted Championship sides Birmingham and Wrexham have emerged, while the midfielder himself revealed there has been interest from abroad in his services.

What Joe Morrell has said previously about his next career move

Speaking on the BBC’s Feast of Football podcast in October, the League One title-winner said he would carefully weigh up the options available to him.

He said: ‘There are clubs who have called up and said “we need him for the weekend” and my agent has said “he is still a way from that”. I need a block of training and maybe a few reserve games.

‘I have spoken to clubs here, some abroad. There are some clubs I have spoken to who start pre-season in January, a few clubs in Asia or the MLS potentially, which from a physical perspective would be good.

‘I still feel like I have got unfinished business here (in English football), but if something like that came up and was really interesting, I would definitely be open to it.’

Joe Morrell and Colby Bishop hold aloft the League One trophy. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho remains huge fan of Wales midfielder

Wherever he ends up, there’ll be a glowing reference from Pompey head coach John Mousinho if a reference is needed.

Speaking to The News in March about Morrell, the Blues boss said: ‘It has been a long return from injury for Joe and obviously a really tough 14-15 months - but if anybody is able to cope with that, that’s Joe.

‘He’s a very, very resilient and very, very intelligent young man. He will definitely bounce back from the injury.

‘I don’t know how much it has benefited us having Joe around, but I’m sure he has been an extremely good influence in the dressing room.

‘I have absolutely no doubt that, when things have been tough, Joe Morrell has been very, very calm, very collected in there. I think he’s offered some words of wisdom to some of the younger players and probably some of the senior pros as well.

‘In all the unfortunate circumstances of Joe's injury, if there’s any positive there from me, he will have had a big impact on things this season.’