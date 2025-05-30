Pompey title-winner reportedly wanted by big-spending Championship new-boys Wrexham

A former League One title winner with Pompey is being lined up to bolster Wrexham’s ranks ahead of their return to the second tier of English football.

The big-spending Welsh outfit find themselves back at Championship level for the first time since the 1981-82 season, following their second-placed finish behind champions Birmingham City last season.

Manager Phil Parkinson is expected to be provided with the funds to ensure the Red Dragons are well prepared for the latest challenge ahead of them, with Wrexham co-owned by Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

And according to Wales Online, the Championship new-boys will reportedly turn to Myles Peart-Harris to help them adjust to their new, loftier surroundings.

Their report claims Parkinson is weighing up a move for the Brentford attacking midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Swansea, where he scored three goals and recorded four assists in 29 league appearances.

Myles Peart-Harris wanted by Wrexham

Eighteen of Peart-Harris’ Championship appearances last season came as starts as he helped the Swans finish 11th in the table - seven points and five places above former club Pompey.

However, his successful stint at the Liberty Stadium - which included two outings against the Blues - was cut short in March by a back injury, which kept him out for the remainder of the season.

Speaking on the club website at the time, new head coach Alan Sheehan said: ‘It was a big blow for Myles, he is a lovely lad, he had a really good game against Blackburn and wanted to kick on. So it was really sad to see him go off like that, and to see him so upset.

‘He will go back to Brentford to be assessed and we will see the extent of it, and we wish him all the best.’

If the Chelsea Academy product - who has a year remaining on his Bees contract - moves to Wrexham, he’ll link up with another former Fratton Park midfielder, Andy Cannon, who has been with the Racecourse Ground outfit since December 2022.

Myles Peart-Harris’ time at Pompey

Myles Peart-Harris is reportedly wanted by Wrexham | Getty Images

After arriving at Fratton Park on loan in January 2024, Peart-Harris appeared 12 times for the Blues over the second half of their 2023-24 League One title-winning season.

Ten of those appearances came as starts, with the 22-year-old becoming a key member of Pompey’s first-team squad as they closed in on a return to the Championship.

Peart-Harris also scored twice for John Mousinho’s side in that period - including the Blues’ second goal in their 3-1 win over Cambridge United and the first goal in the 2-0 victory over Lincoln on the final day of the season.

The attacking midfielder moved to Swansea on loan at the beginning of last season, while Pompey bolstered their midfield options last summer with moves for Freddie Potts, Andre Dozzell and Abdoulaye Kamara.

