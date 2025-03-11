One of Pompey’s Championship rivals have suffered a major blow ahead of the season’s run-in.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, it’s a setback suffered by a member of the Blues’ League One title-winning squad - with Swansea announcing Myles Peart-Harris will potentially miss the rest of the term through injury.

The midfielder, who played a key role on loan at Fratton Park during the second half of the 2023-24 campaign, sustained the problem during the Swans’ trip to Preston North End earlier in the month - having been withdrawn in the 41st minute at Deepdale with a back issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old subsequently missed Swansea’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday and isn’t expected to return to action again this season.

It represents a major blow for Peart-Harris, who has flourished in south Wales on loan from Premier League Brentford. This has seen the Chelsea academy graduate net three goals and contribute five assists in 30 appearances in all competitions during his season-long stay at the Swansea.com Stadium.

After producing some impressive figures in the Championship, interim boss Alan Sheehan confirmed the news and expressed his disappointment at losing the midfielder.

Speaking on the club website, he said: ‘It was a big blow for Myles, he is a lovely lad, he had a really good game against Blackburn and wanted to kick on. So it was really sad to see him go off like that, and to see him so upset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It could be the end of his season potentially, he could maybe come back for the final few games. But he will go back to Brentford to be assessed and we will see the extent of it, and we wish him all the best.

‘He has produced good outcomes in terms of goals and assists, and he has showed he can perform at this level so I think both clubs have benefited from his time here.’

Peart-Harris has also spoken of his frustration at being sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

In an Instagram message to Swansea fans, he posted: Dear Swansea City, This isn’t how I visioned my season ending but unfortunately this is football. I’ve loved every moment of being apart of your family & can’t thank everybody enough for playing huge parts in my development. It’s a special club with special people inside & out. Best wishes for the future & lots of love. YJB! MPH.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myles Peart-Harris picked up a back injury against Preston at the start of March | Getty Images

Myles Peart-Harris played a crucial role in Pompey’s return to the Championship

The disappointing injury blow comes a season after the midfielder helped Pompey complete their return to the Championship after 12 years.

After arriving at Fratton Park on loan for the rest of the campaign from the Gtech Community Stadium in January 2024, Peart-Harris appeared 12 times in the run-in, where he also netted on two occasions - including the penultimate goal in Pompey’s League One title-winning campaign.

The 22-year-old featured during both meetings between the Blues and Swansea in the Championship this term, with his deflected effort rebounding off Connor Ogilvie during the 2-2 draw in south Wales in November.

in January, Brentford triggered a contract extension to keep Peart-Harris with the club until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Your next Pompey read: The Portsmouth ace who needs to be on his best behaviour against Plymouth Argyle as potential two-match ban awaits