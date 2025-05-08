A colourised photograph of Pompey president Field Marshall Montgomery at the club's Golden Jubilee match in November 1948, which saw Arsenal beaten 4-1. | None

The nation remembers those who fell in battle as today marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

Invariably, the city of Portsmouth, being the home of the Royal Navy, possesses strong links with the Second World War - and likewise so does the football club, with players Tommy Rowe and Len Phillips having fought in it.

Around 20 per cent of the city’s houses were destroyed or badly damaged by bombing, yet, remarkably, Fratton Park survived, despite being hit.

The incendiary device dropped in January 1941 and lodged in the South Stand, yet thankfully didn’t ignite. Although the following day’s game was postponed.

Colin Farmery, from the Pompey History Society, told The News: ‘Perhaps pride of place goes to Field Marshall Montgomery or ‘Monty’ for short.

‘Following a successful campaign in the deserts of North Africa in 1943, Monty was identified by Winston Churchill to serve as Commander-in-Chief of all the Allied Ground Forces involved in the Normandy landings.

‘Much of the planning took place at Fort Southwick, meaning Monty was billeted in Portsmouth. He’d spent some time in the city before the war and had attended matches at Fratton Park.

‘In March 1944, a delegation of the directors of the club met with Monty in one of the carriages of his special train, code-named “Rapier”, parked up in the railway sidings at Fratton and invited him to become the club’s President, an honour he was delighted to accept and one he maintained until his death in April 1976.

‘In the immediate aftermath of the war, once regular football got up and running again in 1946, Monty was a regular at Fratton Park as manager Jack Tinn and, subsequently, Bob Jackson pulled together the squad which would be twice champions of England in 1949 and 1950.

‘Monty was guest of honour at the club’s Golden Jubilee match in November 1948, which saw Arsenal beaten 4-1, and in April 1949 he was at the ground again to present the first division trophy to captain Reg Flewin, with whom he would regularly correspond, passing on leadership tips and offering encouragement.’

Tommy Rowe: The Portsmouth FA Cup winner who fought in World War Two

Pompey won the FA Cup in April 1939, beating Wolves 4-1, with one of their triumphant side - Tommy Rowe - later fighting in World War Two.

A Poole-born centre half who featured in all the matches during the club’s victorious run to Wembley, once war was declared and the Football League suspended, he joined Portsmouth City Police, before switching to the RAF.

As a bomber pilot, Squadron-Leader Rowe was awarded the DFC (Distinguished Flying Cross in 1943. Then, in 1944, he was shot down over Germany and, despite parachuting to safety, spent the rest of the war as a prisoner.

The FA Cup was kept at Bird In Hand pub in Lovedean during part of the Second World War. | None

After the war, Pompey became First Division champions in 1948-49 and 1949-50, with Len Phillips an influential presence at inside forward - and a former Royal Marine who had taken part in the D-Day landings.

Farmery added: ‘Len Phillips was born in London in 1922 and, when he was called up for his military service, he joined the Royal Marines, rising to the rank of Corporal.

‘He would be one of the first ashore on June 6, 1944 as the allied D-Day landings on the Normandy beaches began, which would end with the surrender of German forces 11 months later.

‘Len was spotted playing by Pompey scout Eddie Lever, who recommended him to the club and, following a trial and once his military service was over, he signed as a professional.

‘Not only would he win two championship medals, but also two England caps, before injury forced him to retire in 1956 following 271 appearances and 55 goals for Pompey.’

Of course, Pompey still hold the record for the longest holders of the FA Cup, retaining it from 1939 until 1946, albeit due to the outbreak of World War Two.

The cup was stored in a safe at Fratton Park and then a bank vault in Commercial Road, which withstood the force of a direct hit. Later in the war, it was kept at the Bird In Hand pub at Lovedean.

Once the Football League resumed in August 1946, the cup was returned to the FA, yet it’s a record hugely unlikely to be ever broken.

This article was put together with the help of the Pompey History Society, the charity which worked with the club to preserve its archive and share it with the public.

