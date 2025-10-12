The Pompey great has lifted the lid on his comical bet with Harry Redknapp after his side reached the Premier League.

Pompey striker phenomenon Yakubu has detailed his comical £20,000 bet with Harry Redknapp he came within a whisker of claiming.

The electric Nigerian has outlined how the former Blues boss shook hands on a 20-goal challenge with him, after his club arrived in the Premier League.

Yakubu, Redknapp and a 20-goal Pompey bet for 20K

And the man, who will undoubtedly go down as one of the finest front men in Pompey’s history, then went on an outstanding top-flight goal run - which came up just short of delivering money to fund an American shopping spree.

Yakubu’s bet with Redknapp arrived ahead of the 2003-04 campaign, after the Blues’ return to the top flight after winning Division One.

The arrival from Maccabi Haifa had made his loan stay permanent, when making an eye-catching contribution over the second half of that memorable success.

The next term culminated in a superb run of 11 finishes in 10 games as survival was secured, with the season rounded off with a thumping 5-1 win over Middlesbrough.

Yakubu delivered a memorable four-goal salve as Pompey signed off in emphatic style, but that left him one goal short of his target. The former Leicester and Everton man has lifted the lid on the comical situation surrounding his Redknapp bet.

Speaking to Undr The Cosh podcast, Yakubu said: ‘We had Todorov, he was the one scoring goals, I came in and I scored nine or so and then signed.

‘We were getting ready for the Premier League and then in training Toddy got injured. Harry pulled me to one side and said: “You’re playing at the weekend, how many goals can you give me? Can you give me 20? I said “yeh, I can give you 20”.

Redknapp: I should’ve subbed you a long time ago!

‘I shook his hand and he said he’d give me £20,000 from his own pocket. I had some games where I didn’t score and I started to struggle. We brought in Eyal Berkovic and, unbelievable, everything just changed.

‘I got to the last game against Boro and was on 15 - I scored four goals (to take me) up to 19. We finished and I went to the dressing room. Everyone was buzzing and I was looking at my laces.

‘(Redknapp said) “Yak what’s going on?”. I said you promised me £20K if I scored 20.

‘He said “Oh, I forgot it was such a long time ago. We were already safe (from relegation), so he forgot. He said “I didn’t know, I forgot - I should’ve subbed you a long time ago!

‘I didn’t get the 20, because I only got 19. My holiday was booked with the 20 grand - I was going to go to America shopping! It’s sad, but I still got my salary, so cool!’