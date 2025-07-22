The former Cardiff and Bristol City man has totalled 119 appearances and eight goals for Pompey so far

Marlon Park is adamant he can still perform in the centre of Pompey’s midfield at Championship level.

And the 34-year-old is fit, motivated and determined to fight all comers and regain the first-team spot which slipped out of his grasp last season.

The League One title-winning skipper started in his favoured position just once after October 2024, with Freddie Potts, Andre Dozzell and Isaac Hayden consistently preferred by John Mousinho.

The loss of loanees Potts and Hayden returning to their parent clubs this summer has been offset by John Swift’s arrival on a free transfer and the impending signing of Hungarian Mark Kosznovszky.

Nonetheless, Pack believes he can still influence Pompey’s Championship season from the number six role, performing as a deep-lying midfielder and dictating play with his excellent range of passing.

Pack: I’m just as fit as all these younger lads

The Buckland lad told The News: ‘My ability as a six has changed from when I was 25 to what I am now. It is a little less, maybe that little spark and power and yard, but I never had that pace, so that doesn’t concern me.

‘I’m just as fit now, my reading of the game is definitely a lot more vast now, so I’ve always felt I could play to a decent standard.

‘Players are much fitter these days, they look after themselves. It’s natural to mention age, especially in football, it is what it is, especially with recruitment models and transfer policies. But there’s also room for experienced players, you can’t have it both ways.

‘Selection depends on the team philosophy, style of play, opposition, there are so many variables, but the one thing I have taken care of is my physical condition.

‘I want to make sure it definitely isn't a reason why I wouldn’t play when age becomes a factor. I make sure I’m just as fit as all these younger lads.

Marlon Pack has totalled 119 appearances and eight goals for Pompey so far. Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images | Getty Images

‘At times last year I obviously played out of position. Freddie was brought in and was outstanding, Isaac Hayden came in and impacted the team - but I still want to play.

‘I’m a professional, I’m a sportsman and I’m a competitor. Would I be disappointed not to play? Yes. But there’s a big picture and for me I can get my head around it. I have always been a team player, if the team wins, Pompey win, I win. My outlook is a little different.

‘Whereas if I was elsewhere, maybe not. Yet here my outlook is team first, Pompey first. Of course I want to play - and I know there are other roles I can play - however, I think I’ve loads to give on the football pitch.

‘Should we play to a style which will suit my style of play, I’m more than capable of playing, but the manager picks the team. We have a really good relationship, big respect and trust, and I know if I’m not playing, it’s for a reason.’

Answering Portsmouth’s central defender SOS

Of Pack’s 30 starts last season, 18 of them were as a makeshift centre-half as he answered Mousinho’s defensive SOS.

With injury absences for Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole and Rob Atkinson at times, plus being preferred to Ryley Towler and Tom McIntyre, the veteran had long spells in the unfamiliar position.

It was a learning curve not without its set-backs, nonetheless Pack had no hesitation in continuing to offer his services for the good of the club.

‘I made mistakes’

He added: ‘There are games where I didn’t perform well and games where I made mistakes - and I think sometimes that gets the attention when you are out of position. That escalates more in the games I played.

‘If people don’t want to see you play in a certain position, that’s fine, that is part and parcel of football, we are not perfect, especially someone playing in a position which is not natural to them.

‘As much as we did really well last season, it wasn’t as if we were playing in a team in the top six, we were a side struggling anyway.

‘Still, I feel I have loads left to give in the side and I’m looking forward to the season.’