Huge Mark Kosznovszky transfer development as Portsmouth close in on £1m midfielder also linked with Sheffield United
Pompey are closing in on the signing of Mark Kosznovszky, according to reports in Hungary.
Nemzeti Sport Online have confirmed the midfielder is set to fly into England today to complete his Fratton Park medical.
The 23-year-old, who was also said to be a target of Sheffield United this summer, will then sign his contract to seal his move to the south coast.
The article claims John Mousinho’s men have had two previous bids knocked down by MTK Budapest, which were believed to be around £500,000 and £800,000.
However, an agreement has been reached to secure the Hungarian youth international’s signature in a deal worth £1m, which could rise if add-ons clauses are reached.
Pompey have already secured two new signings this summer, with Adrian Segecic and John Swift completing switches to PO4. Both players had their medicals with the Blues in London.
Pompey’s pursuit of Mark Kosznovzszky
Pompey were first linked with a move for Kosznovzszky in June as head coachJohn Mousinho went in search of strengthening his engine room.
The Blues were believed to be in the hunt for the former Parma man alongside Championship rivals Sheffield United as well as Spanish outfit Deportivo Alaves and Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles.
Mousinho’s men had reluctantly turned their attention elsewhere as the prospect of signing the 23-year-old appeared to be over.
However, the transfer situation has since changed, with MTK Budapest sporting director Balazs Polyak confirming Pompey’s interest on Wednesday.
On Friday, the 42-year once again confirmed Kosznovszky would be departing in the window at the club’s fans forum, but admitted a contract has yet to be signed.
And Pompey were given a further boost in their pursuit of the in-demand midfielder after missing MTK’s pre-season friendly against Komarno.
Kosznovszky had featured in all three of the Hungarian side’s warm-up fixtures for the upcoming campaign, which gets underway this week.
Now, a move appears to be close to completion, with the young talent set to fly to England on Tuesday afternoon to seal his Fratton Park switch.
It will bring his four-year stay in the Hungarian capital to a close after making the move from Serie A side Parma in 2021. Since then, the soon-to-be Pompey signing made 55 appearances for MTK, netting five goals and providing five assists.
