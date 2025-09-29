Pompey’s club captain made his mark at Ipswich on his first outing of the season

John Mousinho surveyed Marlon Pack’s ‘brilliant’ first-team comeback and insisted: He’s not finished at this club.

The club captain registered his first outing of the season after replacing Luke Le Roux in the 62nd minute against Ipswich, with the Blues trailing 2-0.

He proceeded to produce an eye-catching display at the heart of Pompey’s midfield, demonstrating that excellent array of passing and a controlled use of the ball which had been glaringly absent.

Marlon Pack was lauded by John Mousinho after his eye-catching first appearance of the season for Pompey. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

There was even a stoppage-time goal, heading home John Swift’s left-wing corner, albeit nothing more than a consolation in a 2-1 defeat at Portman Road.

And afterwards Mousinho was adamant the 34-year-old still has a ‘significant’ role to play this season, despite lack of game time through injury and selection.

Portsmouth boss: He was excellent

He told The News: ‘I thought Marlon was brilliant on Saturday, our best player. He came on and showed the way.

‘We talk about the frustration of conceding that second goal, but once we actually started to find the players further forward through Marlon, we were better. He was excellent.

‘He was in pre-season, to be honest. Then he picked up his knee injury before the Oxford United game, he was very close to starting that. He’s certainly not finished.

‘I don’t know what role he has to play here for the rest of the season, but, if he keeps playing like that, it is a very significant one.

‘And even if he doesn't keep playing like that, it’s still a very significant role! You know what I think of Marlon, he is amazing to have around.

John Mousinho was pleased with Pompey's second-half display in the 2-1 defeat at Ipswich. Picture: Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

‘He came onto the pitch and was superb. He was really unlucky with that long-range effort not to get on the scoresheet and then took his goal well.

‘But the goal was not relevant for me because his performance was still really good - and scoring that was nothing more than he deserved.’

Underwent surgery at the start of Portsmouth’s season

He was subsequently sidelined for the opening five matches, although returned ahead of schedule to sit on the bench in the south-coast derby which finished goalless at St Mary’s.

Indeed, Pack had been an unused substitute in the previous two matches, with Andre Dozzell and John Swift the preferred choices in the centre of midfield following a start strong as a partnership.

A first Pompey goal since February 2024

However, he was finally handed his first outing at Portman Road for what was Pompey’s eighth fixture of the campaign.

And the Buckland lad responded with a maiden Championship goal for the Blues - and his first since a 4-1 League One win over Reading in February 2024.

Mousinho added: ‘In Doz and Swifty, we have two players who have been performing really well.

‘They played very well against Southampton, then not so well against Sheffield Wednesday, but I think that was across the board.’

