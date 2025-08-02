Portsmouth new-boy inspires victory at the death as John Mousinho's men secure dramatic win over PEC Zwolle
It didn’t take long for Florian Bianchini to make his mark after inspiring Pompey to a late, late win over PEC Zwolle.
The Blues’ final pre-season friendly appeared to be heading for a goalless draw, despite a much improved second half showing from John Mousinho’s men.
That was until the 89th minute when their latest summer recruit, who had been on the pitch for 19 minutes, created a swift winning impression.
Bianchini, a loan signing from Swansea, collected Connor Ogilvie’s ball into the left-hand channel and crossed for Thomas Waddingham to steer a first-time finish into the far corner of the net.
Arriving in front of the Fratton End, it was a lovely first contribution in Pompey colours from the French winger against the Dutch top-flight opposition.
Fellow new arrivals Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux were also introduced late in the second half for their maiden outings in a match watched by 8,237, including 226 away supporters.
But it was Bianchini who created the biggest impact just 19 minutes into his Fratton Park career.
In terms of team selection, Mousinho provided an insight into his potential starting XI for the opener against Oxford United in a week’s time.
Regan Poole and Conor Shaughnessy have been his regular centre-half partnership throughout pre-season and once more started together, with Jordan Williams and Connor Ogilvie the full-backs.
Marlon Pack found himself on the bench, as he had done at Brighton under-21s on Wednesday, with John Swift and Andre Dozzell the central midfielders.
The attacking three was Josh Murphy, Adrian Segegic and Callum Lang, with the latter operating as a right winger.
While Thomas Waddingham deputised for the injured Colby Bishop in attack, with the absent striker watching proceedings from the South Stand.
That meant newcomers Bianchini, Le Roux and Kosznovszky were on the bench awaiting their first outings, although the trio were granted that opportunity in the second half.
In a tight, but ultimately uninspiring first half, comfortably the best moment fell to Callum Lang just three minutes before the break.
A deep cross from Murphy down the left found Lang arriving late into the box, yet his first-time connection flew over the bar from four-yards out.
Other than that, there was very little to get excited about, with even the previously noisy away following losing their enthusiasm by the end of the first half.
It was a very different Blues after the break, though, as they seized control of the game and dominated, inevitably with Murphy the catalyst.
On 56 minutes, Tom de Graaf pulled off a tremendous save at his near post to deny Lang’s right-footed shot from just inside the box.
Then, nine minutes later, Segecic drove in from the left with the ball before firing in a left-footed shot from outside the box which was tipped over by the keeper.
Mousinho introduced Bianchini for his debut on 70 minutes as part of a triple substitution, with Pack and Swanson also introduced.
The Frenchman was soon followed by Kosznovszky on 77 minutes, with Murphy coming off and Bianchini switching to the left wing, with Segecic moving to the right.
With five minutes remaining, Bianchini even had a great chance to win it after Waddingham flicked on a header, but instead he stabbed the ball wide with his right foot.
Le Roux finally joined the action in the 88th minute, when he replaced Dozzell in the centre of midfield.
It appeared the match would finish goalless, only for Bianchini to pop up on the left and deliver a cross to the near post which was met with a first-time shot from Waddingham - and Pompey had their victory.
