The striker scored seven goals in 44 games for Pompey in the 2022-23 season

A former Pompey striker has jumped from League One to the Isthmian League Premier Division in the hunt for first-team football.

Joe Pigott will be facing Chichester City this season after completing a surprise switch to high-flying Folkestone Invicta on Friday.

The 31-year-old had been released by Leyton Orient in the summer after four goals in 42 outings during a two-year spell, which included spending last season on loan with AFC Wimbledon.

Joe Pigott was a significant Pompey loanee

Indeed, Pigott was on the bench at Wembley for the Wombles’ League Two play-off final triumph over Walsall in May, before returning to his parent club.

Subsequently, he became a free agent over the summer and has now finally earned the 16th move of a much-travelled playing career after agreeing terms with Folkestone.

Eye-catching debut against Whitehawk

Within 24 hours, the ex-Pompey loanee was handed his debut on Saturday, getting off to an eye-catching start by assisting their fourth goal in a 4-1 victory over Whitehawk during a 70-minute appearance.

That lifted Jay Saunders’ men into third spot in the Isthmian League Premier Division, seven places above Chichester, who lost at home to Potters Bar Town.

‘We’ve kept in contact ever since and have been speaking frequently throughout the summer. The opportunity came up to get him in and he was keen to come down.

‘Pigs is a very good player and a very good person. He joined up with the lads in training this week and has fitted in really well. He’s someone that will add a lot to the good group we’ve got already.

‘He’s got experience but is still at a good age. He’ll also be a big help to the younger forwards we’ve got which is a massive bonus for us.’

Signed by Portsmouth from Ipswich

Danny Cowley recruited Pigott on a season-long loan from Ipswich in July 2022, bolstering a squad which, at the time, didn’t have a single striker.

Joe Pigott left Leyton Orient in the summer after two seasons with the League One club. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He went on to claim the feat of scoring in four different competitions for Pompey in the 2022-23 season, totalling seven goals from 44 appearances overall, yet found league starts hard to come by.

Encouragingly, Pigott netted twice in his opening six Pompey outings, including a 3-0 Carabao Cup success at Cardiff and a penalty in the league against Bristol Rovers.

However, with Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett recruited after his arrival and preferred to the former Charlton man, a staggering 26 of his 35 league outings from the bench.

Played under John Mousinho

Following John Mousinho’s arrival as head coach in January 2023, Pigott would start just four of the final 20 fixtures of a campaign which saw the club finish eighth in League One.

His final goal was the winner in a 1-0 victory over Accrington at Fratton Park in April 2023 - inevitably having appeared as a substitute.

Pigott subsequently left Ipswich for Orient on a two-year deal in July 2023, then spent last season on loan at Wimbledon before his release in the summer.

Now the 31-year-old is bidding to bolster the promotion ambition of Folkestone, who are undefeated in all competitions after seven matches so far this season.

