Pompey travel to St Mary’s next Sunday for the latest edition of their south-coast rivalry with Southampton

Pompey fans have been quick to mock a Southampton-dedicated social-media page that has asked Saints supporters to ‘bring the noise’ to St Mary’s for next weekend’s south coast derby.

With excitement starting to build ahead of the first meeting between the two fierce rivals since April 2012, @SaintsUnion sent a rallying call out to all supporters of a red and white persuasion to ensure they make St Mary’s as intimidating as possible for John Mousinho’s side.

Posting on X, the handle’s administrator also encouraged Southampton fans to prove once and for all that ‘there is only one team in Hampshire’.

The battle cry, which was also uploaded onto Instagram read: ‘BRING THE NOISE!

‘Calling on all Saints fans going to the Derby next Sunday to create a HUGE & intimidating atmosphere, show your colours and prove to the skates, once and for all that there is only 𝐎𝐍𝐄 team in Hampshire!’

The message was loud and clear, so much so that the original post has been viewed more than 110,000 times.

Yet the need to urge fans to bring their ‘A Game’ to St Mary’s on the day of the Blues’ visit has been ridiculed by Pompey supporters, who have labelled it ‘pathetic’ and ‘embarassing’.

What Pompey fans have been saying about ‘bring the noise’ post

Pompey’s visit to Southampton is already a sell-out, with 2,700 travelling Blues supporters set to descend on the home of their rivals via club-managed coaches.

They’re sure to make their presence felt in the away end without the need for a rallying call. And they’re already making plenty of racket on the ‘bring the noise’ message delivered to Saints supporters in the build-up to the game.

Here’s a selection of those responses as Pompey fans poke fun at the need to rally support.

@Brooke_Smedley: Asking your fans to bring an atmosphere is actually hilarious.

@Honourable_HB: This is funny, asking fans to create an atmosphere for a derby game. I guess Pompey people are just built differently as I’ve seen a few clubs fans do this.

We at pompey don’t need to be asked to create a atmosphere. WE ARE the atmosphere.

@MikeOfPompey: Got to be a wind-up surely!

Gaz Guinness@Pfc: Pathetic doesnt even skim the surface.. begging for noise... did I actually read that right lol!

@the_real_gart: This is absolutely pathetic. Have to be told to create an atmosphere. What a small pointless club.

@dsloman1: Imagine feeling the need to do this for a local derby.

@pfch92: This brings desperate vibes.

@ThomasCotchin: So embarrassing. Remember to clap really loud guys.

@Stew_Smith1: Awk lads, having to do a twitter push to make a bit of noise .. clap banners next?

@scoobsplenty: Please please bring an atmosphere…shameful!

@SEC_Hookem: One team in Hampshire? The trophy cabinet says otherwise.

@pompeyawayman: Just sad. To have to beg your own fans to make some noise. Real supporters know what to do. #frattonfaithful.

