Prolific ex-Portsmouth, Ipswich and Bristol City favourite on the move yet again - with third club this season
A former Pompey favourite is on the move again this season after linking up with his third club by October.
AFC Portchester were delighted to sign up Brett Pitman for a third spell at the club last month after growing frustrated at being on Dorchester Town’s bench.
Inevitably, the prolific marksman celebrated his return with a goal just 16 minutes into his comeback against Tavistock, having entered from the bench in their 3-0 FA Trophy second qualifying round victory.
However, following seven games and four goals for Gav Spurway’s side, he has now left the Isthmian League South Central Division club.
Pitman, who wasn’t included in Portchester’s squad for their Tuesday night defeat against Egham, has now been unveiled at Downton FC as a player/coach for the remainder of the season.
Wessex League Premier Division strugglers
The Wessex League Premier Division club are presently 16th, four points above the relegation zone in a league which also includes Petersfield and Baffins Milton Rovers.
And they will be hoping their high-profile capture will help fire the New Forest-based club up the table, following three wins in their opening 12 league games.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Downton said: ‘We are delighted to share the news that Brett Pitman has joined Downton FC for the remainder of the season in both a playing and coaching capacity.
‘Brett's wealth of experience will be a tremendous addition to The Robins as we continue to build for the future. Welcome to The Nest Brett!’
The 37-year-old leaves a Portchester side presently 16th in the Isthmian League South Central Division, yet possessing plenty of other striking talent including Harrison Brook, Zack Willett and Alfie Stanley.
Over his three spells at Wicor Rec, Pitman has totalled a staggering 60 goals in 67 appearances.
Now Downton have pulled off a coup by landing a striker who skippered Pompey to the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley.
25 goals in maiden Portsmouth season
Signed by Kenny Jackett in July 2017 from Ipswich, following productive spells at Bournemouth (twice), Bristol City, the striker enjoyed a spectacular maiden Pompey campaign in 2017-18.
He became the first Blues player to break the 20-goal barrier in 15 years after plundering 25 goals in all competitions for the League One club.
Over the next three seasons he totalled 42 goals in 99 appearances, despite the disintegration of his relationship with Kenny Jackett which saw the striker exiled on two lengthy occasions.
After leaving in the summer of 2020, he went on to represent Swindon and Bristol Rovers in the Football League, before dropping into the non-league game, initially with Eastleigh.
He has since featured for Portchester (three times), Baffins, Shaftesbury, Dorchester and now Downton.
Pitman’s switch to Downton will allow him to pursue his coaching ambitions, having obtained his Uefa A Licence, while also maintaining a coaching role in Bournemouth’s Academy.
