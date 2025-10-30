The 37-year-old Wembley winner featured just seven times in his third Portchester spell

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Pompey favourite is on the move again this season after linking up with his third club by October.

AFC Portchester were delighted to sign up Brett Pitman for a third spell at the club last month after growing frustrated at being on Dorchester Town’s bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inevitably, the prolific marksman celebrated his return with a goal just 16 minutes into his comeback against Tavistock, having entered from the bench in their 3-0 FA Trophy second qualifying round victory.

Brett Pitman is on the move again after joining Downton. Picture: Joe Pepler | PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

However, following seven games and four goals for Gav Spurway’s side, he has now left the Isthmian League South Central Division club.

Pitman, who wasn’t included in Portchester’s squad for their Tuesday night defeat against Egham, has now been unveiled at Downton FC as a player/coach for the remainder of the season.

Wessex League Premier Division strugglers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they will be hoping their high-profile capture will help fire the New Forest-based club up the table, following three wins in their opening 12 league games.

Brett Pitman scored 42 times in 99 appearances during his three seasons with Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler | Joe Pepler

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Downton said: ‘We are delighted to share the news that Brett Pitman has joined Downton FC for the remainder of the season in both a playing and coaching capacity.

‘Brett's wealth of experience will be a tremendous addition to The Robins as we continue to build for the future. Welcome to The Nest Brett!’

The 37-year-old leaves a Portchester side presently 16th in the Isthmian League South Central Division, yet possessing plenty of other striking talent including Harrison Brook, Zack Willett and Alfie Stanley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over his three spells at Wicor Rec, Pitman has totalled a staggering 60 goals in 67 appearances.

Now Downton have pulled off a coup by landing a striker who skippered Pompey to the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley.

25 goals in maiden Portsmouth season

He became the first Blues player to break the 20-goal barrier in 15 years after plundering 25 goals in all competitions for the League One club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the next three seasons he totalled 42 goals in 99 appearances, despite the disintegration of his relationship with Kenny Jackett which saw the striker exiled on two lengthy occasions.

After leaving in the summer of 2020, he went on to represent Swindon and Bristol Rovers in the Football League, before dropping into the non-league game, initially with Eastleigh.

He has since featured for Portchester (three times), Baffins, Shaftesbury, Dorchester and now Downton.

Pitman’s switch to Downton will allow him to pursue his coaching ambitions, having obtained his Uefa A Licence, while also maintaining a coaching role in Bournemouth’s Academy.

Your Next Pompey Read: John Mousinho responds to growing criticism over Conor Chaplin role