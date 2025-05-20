Leicester's King Power Stadium will be hosting Championship fixtures once again next season | Getty Images

Leicester City charged by Premier League for alleged financial breaches

Championship new-boys Leicester City have been charged by the Premier League for alleged financial breaches.

The case, which will be heard by an independent commission, relates to the club allegedly breaking profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) when they were last in the Championship in 2023-24.

If found guilty, the Foxes - who will compete against Pompey in the second tier next term following relegation from the top flight - could be handed a points deduction.

It means the King Power Stadium outfit are now involved in another legal battle with the Premier League, having earlier this season won an appeal that prevented the League from charging them for breaching PSR rules in 2022-23.

Leicester claimed the Premier League did not have jurisdiction to charge them because they were competing in the Championship at the time.

The Premier League contested Leicester’s successful appeal but a tribunal ruled in the club’s favour, saying the League’s challenge fell below the threshold set by the organising body itself.

The Premier League has since changed its rulebook to close the loophole and prevent similar cases in the future, while also allowing it to open new proceedings following alleged breaches for the 2023-24 season – when Leicester were in the Championship.

The club are also accused of failing to provide their annual accounts to the Premier League by December 31, 2024 and not offering ‘full, complete and prompt assistance’ to the Premier League in response to the League’s enquiries.

A Leicester statement read: ‘Consistent with its previous commitments, the club intends to engage cooperatively in this matter now that the Premier League’s jurisdiction has been established for the period ending FY24.

‘However, we will not be able to comment further on these proceedings until they are concluded, due to their confidential nature.’

Last season, play-off finalists Sheffield United were deducted two points prior to the season kicking off.

That penalty related to the Blades defaulting on payments to other clubs during the 2022-23 season.

Despite their two-point deduction, Chris Wilder’s side finished third this season with 90 points. They will go head-to-head with fellow play-off finalists Sunderland for a place in the Premier League on Saturday.

Incidentally, the last time Pompey and Leicester competing in the same division was in 2011-12, when both Championship fixtures ended in 1-1 draws.

