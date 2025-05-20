Bristol City defender Rob Atkinson is wanted by Pompey following his successful loan stint at Fratton Park over the second half of last season

Liam Manning has provided an update on Rob Atkinson’s future following his successful loan stint at Pompey.

As expected, the Bristol City boss has confirmed the defender will be heading back to Ashton Gate this summer.

But Manning has left the door ajar for a potential Ashton Gate exit, following his post-season interview with BBC Radio Bristol's Sound of the City show.

The Robins head coach was asked about the centre-back’s situation after he played 14 league games for Pompey over the second half of the season and helped the Blues secure their Championship status with two games to spare.

John Mousinho has made no secret of his desire to see Atkinson - who has one year left on his Bristol City contract - back at Fratton Park next season. However, he’s always insisted the ball is in the Robins’ court when it comes to the 26-year-old’s future.

It’s a process that will no doubt take several twists and turns over the summer, with the Championship play-off semi-finalists expected to bring in extra defensive and attacking reinforcements during the transfer window.

But providing the latest, Manning said Atkinson remained a Bristol City player. That was before stressing: ‘unless anything changes’.

What Liam Manning said about Rob Atkinson

The Robins boss told BBC Bristol: ‘At the minute he’s our player, so that doesn’t change for me.

‘I’m actually going to have a call with Rob soon. I'll have a meeting with him to have a discussion around how it went (at Pompey).

‘He obviously (did well). It was good to see him get some minutes and when you look at it from that perspective it was a good loan from him - probably, I could have done with him as well.

‘But, yeah, it’s one of those. He’ll be coming back here and unless anything changes, that’s where it’s at.’

Rob Atkinson has loved his time at Fratton Park - and would consider a return. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Rob Atkinson wants clarity on his future amid Portsmouth interest

Speaking to The News last week, Atkinson said he was eager to learn whether he would be part of Manning’s first-team plans next season.

The former Oxford United defender disclosed he was open to staying with Bristol City if they still wanted him. But he also stressed he would also consider remaining Pompey, having enjoyed his stint on the south coast.

Aktinson said: ‘I have absolutely no idea what’s going to happen, I’m going to have to wait and see how it pans out and what Bristol City want to do with me.

‘I love Bristol City as a club and I have loved my time there, but, ultimately, I only have one year left and that has to factor into my decision making as well. There’s a lot of things which need to happen.

‘Truthfully, I am very fortunate. It’s not nice to have that uncertainty, but it’s nice to be wanted. Whatever happens, I’m sure I will be happy.

‘Pompey have told me they want me to stay, which is honestly flattering. If, in the future, I’m a Portsmouth Football Club player I will be absolutely buzzing. If I’m at Bristol City, I will be happy as well.

‘I don’t really see a scenario where I won’t be happy, but I would like it sorted. I don’t want that uncertainty, I want to relax and get on with my football without having to worry about where my future lies.

‘If it doesn't work out at Bristol City and, for whatever reason, they don’t want me any more, I will be more than happy to play for Pompey again. The way I see it, it’s up to Bristol City whether they want to keep me or not.’

