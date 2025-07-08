Portsmouth boss' encouraging update on a potential Fratton Park return for West Ham's Freddie Potts

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 8th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
The classy midfielder featured 38 times for Pompey last season

John Mousinho tantalisingly left the door open for a potential Freddie Potts return and insisted: I wouldn’t rule it out completely.

The central midfielder is back with West Ham after enhancing his reputation during an impressive season-long loan at Fratton Park.

The Blues have made no secret of the fact they would love to secure the 21-year-old on another temporary stay - and, similarly, the Fratton faithful would also welcome it.

Realistically, however, it has long appeared unlikely, with the Hammers keen to involve Potts in their pre-season programme as Graham Potter assesses the next stage for the youngster’s encouraging development.

Regardless, Mousinho isn’t giving up hope on Potts, with the Blues short of numbers in the centre of midfield at present.

‘I wouldn’t rule it out completely’

He told The News: ‘I don't know if we can get Freddie back, I wouldn’t rule it out completely.

‘It’s not one we are focused on now because Freddie is going to be with the first-team at West Ham. The first thing for Fred to think about is trying to get into their team, which is definitely possible off the back of the season he had last year.

‘If, at some point, Fred becomes available then we will definitely be at the other end of the phone and very, very willing.

‘I wouldn't 100 per cent rule it out, even if it is far less likely than it was this time last year.’

Progress rewarded with a West Ham contract until 2029

Potts featured 38 times for Pompey last season, scoring once, as he established himself at the heart of their midfield.

It represented a maiden Championship campaign for the Hammers product, who the previous year swept the end-of-season awards at Wycombe Wanderers in his first career loan.

Freddie Potts in possession for Pompey against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesplaceholder image
Freddie Potts in possession for Pompey against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

His eye-catching career progression was recognised by West Ham in March when they rewarded him with a deal until 2029.

Certainly the Hammers faithful are excited over the development of one of their own, whose dad Steve Potts totalled 505 appearances for the club during a 17-year stay.

He will now be given the opportunity to impress Potter during pre-season, with West Ham’s manager having been appointed in January while Potts was with away Pompey, rendering him unable to see the midfielder in a day-to-day training setting.

Mousinho presently hasn’t filled any of his loan spots, with Adrian Segecic the sole signing during the transfer window to date, following his transfer from Sydney FC.

Although he admits it was a different scenario this time last year when the Blues were pursuing Potts for, at the time, a first Fratton Park loan spell.

‘If it happens, it happens’

The Blues head coach added: ‘This time last year Fred was off the back of a really good League One season with Wycombe.

‘He was in West Ham’s first-team for pre-season, but it was always the intention at some point of him coming out (on loan). We just had to wait until they had the numbers.

‘I don’t think there's the same level of expectation for Fred to actually go out this year. If it happens, it happens, but I don’t think there’s that expectation.’

