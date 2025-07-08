The midfielder made 31 appearances in three years at Fratton Park

He was a popular Pompey League One title winner - and has now clinched a move to the Scottish Premiership.

Tom Lowery was released by the Blues in the summer after three seasons at Fratton Park, where injuries substantially reduced his impact.

Nonetheless, despite just 31 outings after arriving in August 2022, the energetic midfield was highly regarded by the Fratton faith, who handed him his own song.

Now the 27-year-old has found a new club after yesterday signing a two-year deal with Kilmarnock.

Killie finished ninth in the Scottish top flight last season as they avoided relegation by seven points - and boss Stuart Kettlewell has swooped to bolster their side with the recruitment of Lowery.

‘He will add real depth and quality’

‘I believe he’ll complement what we already have and add real depth and quality to our midfield options.’

Lowery finished last season on loan at Crewe, after Pompey declined to register him in their 25-man Football League squad.

Despite being fit and available, he featured just once for the Blues in 2024-25, with a Carabao Cup outing against Millwall his sole appearance.

Instead, along with Ben Stevenson, he couldn’t be considered for first-team duty, although continued to train with Mousinho’s men.

Lowery eventually moved on loan to former club Crewe in January for the remainder of the season, making 17 appearances and scoring twice.

Yet despite the emotional Gresty Road homecoming, the move wasn’t turned permanent in the summer, with a switch to Kilmarnock now completed.

Tom Lowery has signed a two-year deal with Kilmarnock following his Pompey release. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Talking about his move to the official website, Lowery said: ‘I’m buzzing to get this done. Kilmarnock is a massive club with big ambitions and I can’t wait to get started and show what I can do for the fans. I’m ready to get going.’

Lowery was signed on a free transfer by Danny Cowley, having trialled with West Brom after rejecting a new Crewe offer.

He instantly became a popular figure in the centre of the Blues’ midfield with his range of passing and industry, with the ‘Dynamite’ song created by the Fratton faithful.

Injured on opening day of promotion season

However, injuries blighted his time on the south coast, particularly during his opening two years.

The midfielder started the opening match of the 2023-24 League One title-winning campaign, with Bristol Rovers visiting Fratton Park. Although he suffered knee ligament damage in the 1-1 draw and was subsequently sidelined for five months.

He returned in time to help reinvigorate the promotion push after a poor festive period, only to suffer a hamstring injury six games later against Cambridge United, missing the next two-and-a-half months.

Lowery returned for the final match of the campaign, starting the 2-0 victory at Lincoln, by which time Mousinho’s men had already won the League One title.

In total, he featured nine times during that wonderful season, including seven league starts, and will always be fondly remembered for his contribution in firing Pompey back to the Championship after a 12-year absence.

