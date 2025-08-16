Championship transfer latest

Pompey got their Championship season up and running last Saturday with a 1-0 win at Oxford United.

Summer signing Adrian Segečić proved an instant hit with the fans as he scored the winner at the Kassam Stadium.

And Blues supporters will be hoping sporting director Rich Hughes and head coach John Mousinho are able to find a couple more match-winners between now and the transfer window closing on September 1 (7pm).

A new right-winger remains on Pompey’s shopping list during the closing weeks of the window, while another striker cannot be ruled out as the Blues look to provide extra cover for Colby Bishop.

Fingers crossed, Pompey find the players to suit their needs as they look to build on last weekend’s encouraging start.

In the meantime, here’s what some of their second-tier rivals are up to as they too look to wrap up some late window business.

Preston North End want £9m Villa forward

Preston North End have reportedly expressed an interest in Aston Villa forward Lewis Dobbin.

The Aston Villa youngster is expected to depart Villa Park on loan again this summer, following two temporary stints at West Brom and Norwich City last season.

Despite forking out £9m to secure his services from Everton in 2024, the 22-year-old needs experience at first-team level, and North End are apparently keen to offer that.

The Lilywhites have had a busy transfer window to date, with manager Paul Heckingbotton overhauling his squad with 10 new signings - including former Pompey striker Michael Smith.

They drew their season-opener at QPR 1-1 last weekend, which was followed up by a 1-0 win at Barrow in the Carabao Cup.

Heckingbottom & Co travel to Fratton Park on August 30, by which stage North End hope to have further additions in the building - including Dobbin.

Hull sign former Manchester United left-back

Brandon Williams | Getty Images

Hull City have completed the free transfer signing for former Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams.

The 24-year-old has joined the Tigers on a one-year deal, with the club having the option of an additional 12 months.

Williams had been without a club for a year, following the expiration of his Old Trafford contract.

In that period, the former Red Devil was handed a suspended jail sentence for a 99mph car crash. The player admitted charges of dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

‘It feels good to be back in the team environment and back on the pitch,’ said Williams. Everyone has been very welcoming. It’s been a good few weeks but I’m just happy I’m here now and can focus on the football.

‘I had a couple of very honest meetings with the manager. We know it’s going to be a process to get fully back up to speed, having that time out. It had been 20 months since I played or was involved with a team.

‘I appreciated the manager’s honesty. Now, it’s down to me to work hard and get as many games as I can.

‘It was very difficult (taking a break from football) – mentally and physically. It’s been a long road back, but probably something I needed. Now, I’m back here a different person.

‘I’ve grown up a lot and I’m ready to just focus on the football. I’ve missed it. I’m hungry, I’m fiery. I know what quality I can bring to the team. As soon as I get back to that, I’m sure I’ll be an asset to the team.

‘I’ve put in the work and gained the trust of the manager, the people above him and the coaching staff.

‘Now, I’ve got to show it to the fans and my teammates to prove I’m here to work hard and help the team get results.’

