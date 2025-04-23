Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andre Dozzell is staying at Fratton Park.

Victory against Watford on Easter Monday not only sealed the Blues’ Championship survival, but also earned the midfielder a new deal.

Under terms of the 12-month contract he signed in August, Dozzell was entitled to an extension should the Blues avoid relegation this season.

It means the 25-year-old, who has so far featured 39 times and scored twice this term, remains on the south coast for the 2025-26 season.

And John Mousinho is delighted to retain a player he believes has ‘surpassed expectations’ during an impressive maiden Pompey campaign.

The head coach told The News: ‘Where does staying up leave Andre? I think it leaves him as a Portsmouth player for next season!

Pompey's Championship survival has earned Andre Dozzell a new deal. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Andre has been great, he has surpassed expectations. He has been incredibly effective in any position we’ve played him, whether as a six, an eight, or, a couple of times, as a 10. He has also scored goals recently.

‘He’s had a very, very positive influence on us in terms of what we’ve tried to do and played more than 30 games. Andre’s performances have also improved week on week, which is the most pleasing thing.

‘We recently made a couple of the changes off the back of losing four out of five games, so brought Isaac Hayden in, just to freshen things up. That’s nothing to do with Andre in particular, but Isaac has had a really good record.

‘Andre still played his part off the bench against Derby and Norwich. We were also going to bring him on against Watford, but then we had the Josh Murphy injury.

‘However, he has been exceptional this year.’

Turned down Sheffield United

Dozzell had been training with Sheffield United in the summer following his release from QPR.

However, he walked away from the opportunity of a Bramall Lane deal in favour of signing for Pompey on a 12-month contract.

Initially in the Blues’ starting XI for their Championship return, Dozzell was subsequently dropped to the bench for the majority of October, with Marlon Pack and Freddie Potts preferred.

However, he returned to the side to strike up a strong central midfield partnership with Potts, while scored in February’s crucial 2-0 victory at Oxford United.

Potts will return to West Ham at the end of his loan, but Pompey are buoyed after retaining the services of Dozzell for next season at the very least.

Mousinho added: ‘Andre started the opening five league games, then lost his place in the side after West Brom.

‘Since he’s come back in, he’s had some very, very good performances at this level against excellent players and his improvement has been massive.

‘I definitely think he can be a key player again next season. We are excited again about having Andre next season.’

