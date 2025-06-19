The former Bournemouth man scored seven goals in 73 appearances for the Blues

League One title winner Christian Saydee has sealed his Pompey departure.

The 23-year-old has completed a move to Wigan for an undisclosed fee after they beat Plymouth in the race for his signature.

It is understood the Blues have made a profit on Saydee, having signed him from Bournemouth for around £90,000 in June 2023.

Christian Saydee has left Pompey for Wigan. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The move arrives hours after Pompey completed their first signing of the summer, with Adrian Segecic joining from Sydney FC.

During his two years on the south coast, he scored seven goals in 73 appearances, including registering three times last season in the Championship.

Memorably, he scored the winner off the bench against Oxford United in March 2024, while also earned the penalty which allowed Colby Bishop to level in the 3-2 triumph over Barnsley which secured promotion in April 2024.

Saydee also scored twice in a 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough in August 2024 on a rare Blues start in the absence of Colby Bishop.

Fittingly, he marked what would prove to be his final Pompey outing by levelling against Hull in the final day of the season.

It ended a barren run in front of goal, with the forward clearly emotional following his powerful second-half strike in front of an appreciative Fratton End.

He joins a Wigan side who finished 15th in League One, while registering the fewest goals, with even relegated quartet Shrewsbury, Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers and Crawley managing more.