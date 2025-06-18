Portsmouth unveil first transfer of the summer after capturing highly-regarded Australian starlet Adrian Segecic

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 18th Jun 2025, 22:17 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 22:18 BST
The Australian scored 18 times in the A-League for Sydney last season

Pompey have unveiled Adrian Segecic as their first signing of the summer.

The Australian has signed a three-year deal after the Blues reached a financial settlement with Sydney FC over the out-of-contract attacking midfielder.

It completes a stubborn pursuit by the Blues, who had been tracking the 21-year-old all summer and beat off a number of clubs across the world to secure his services.

Pompey have announced the signing of Adrian Segecic. Picture: Portsmouth FCplaceholder image
Pompey have announced the signing of Adrian Segecic. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

Segecic becomes the fourth Australian in John Mousinho’s squad, joining compatriots Thomas Waddingham, Jacob Farrell and Hayden Matthews, with pre-season training starting next week.

He struck 18 goals for Sydney last season, which included an 18-minute hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Central Coast Mariners in January.

The Australian under-23 international can operate as a number 10 or on the right flank and will provide competition for Callum Lang in the forthcoming season.

