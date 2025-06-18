The Australian scored 18 times in the A-League for Sydney last season

Pompey have unveiled Adrian Segecic as their first signing of the summer.

The Australian has signed a three-year deal after the Blues reached a financial settlement with Sydney FC over the out-of-contract attacking midfielder.

It completes a stubborn pursuit by the Blues, who had been tracking the 21-year-old all summer and beat off a number of clubs across the world to secure his services.

Segecic becomes the fourth Australian in John Mousinho’s squad, joining compatriots Thomas Waddingham, Jacob Farrell and Hayden Matthews, with pre-season training starting next week.

He struck 18 goals for Sydney last season, which included an 18-minute hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Central Coast Mariners in January.