Portsmouth unveil first transfer of the summer after capturing highly-regarded Australian starlet Adrian Segecic
Pompey have unveiled Adrian Segecic as their first signing of the summer.
The Australian has signed a three-year deal after the Blues reached a financial settlement with Sydney FC over the out-of-contract attacking midfielder.
It completes a stubborn pursuit by the Blues, who had been tracking the 21-year-old all summer and beat off a number of clubs across the world to secure his services.
Segecic becomes the fourth Australian in John Mousinho’s squad, joining compatriots Thomas Waddingham, Jacob Farrell and Hayden Matthews, with pre-season training starting next week.
He struck 18 goals for Sydney last season, which included an 18-minute hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Central Coast Mariners in January.