The Spurs striker struggled at Pompey but has now trained with Thomas Tuchel’s England

A former Pompey League One performer was surprisingly drafted into England’s training camp ahead of their latest World Cup qualifier.

Thomas Tuchel’s men spent Monday morning at Hotspur Way before flying out to Latvia for tonight’s clash (7.45pm) which could seal their place for World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and USA.

And, with Ollie Watkins ruled out through injury, Spurs’ Dane Scarlett was invited to boost training squad numbers with the Three Lions.

It reflects the high regard the former England under-21 continues to be held in, despite not having featured for the Premier League club this season.

The 21-year-old has also had three loan spells away from Spurs in his short career, with mixed results, particularly with Pompey.

There was much excitement when he arrived at Fratton Park on a season-long stay in August 2022 under Danny Cowley, yet, despite a bright beginning, Scarlett’s season petered out disappointingly.

The attacker started just four matches following Mousinho’s arrival in January 2023, while was unused off the bench for the final four fixtures.

In total, Scarlett netted six times in 39 outings - and just once since mid-November - although spent the second half of the campaign largely out of position on the left of the attacking three.

At the end of the youngster’s Fratton Park loan spell in the summer of 2023, Mousinho was adamant his south-coast experiences will have made him a better player.

Portsmouth boss: A fantastic talent

‘It’s just part of the learning curve, part of the fact that your first loan to a Football League club can be tough, there’s a lot to take into account.

‘If you come away from a loan spell like Dane did, having played 39 games, scored six goals, had experience at League One level, having had success, having had adversity, I think that’s really, really positive.

John Mousinho is convinced Dane Scarlett has become a better player after his Fratton Park struggles. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Sometimes players go on loan and don't have much playing time at all, there’s no exposure, they don't face any of the highs and lows of football because they’re not involved that much.

‘He’s had that involvement and I’m 100 per cent sure that, when he looks back on his career, this loan has played a huge role in the formation of him as a football player.’

Disappointing loan stays

Scarlett’s next loan spell was at Championship level with Ipswich in 2023-24 as they won promotion to the Premier League, having finished runners-up to Leicester.

However, his stay was ended at the midway mark, having failed to score in his 12 appearances for the Tractor Boys, while not starting a single match.

Oxford United was the latest stop when, last season, he joined the newly-promoted Championship club on loan. Yet Scarlett was recalled by Spurs in January, following 22 appearances, consisting of seven league starts and four goals.

Involved in Spurs trophy success

He subsequently featured five times for Ange Postecoglou’s men during the second half of the Premier League, with outings against Brentford, Ipswich and Fulham.

He also scored off the bench against Elfsborg in the Europa League in January during a 3-0 victory, while he appeared as a substitute against AZ Alkmaar.

Scarlett was an unused substitute in the Europa League final in May as Spurs defeated Manchester United through Brennan Johnson’s first-half goal in Bilbao.

Although still to play this season, he was on the bench for Premier League games against Brighton and Wolves, while in the Champions League against Villarreal in the Champions League against Villarreal and Bodo/Glimt.

Now the highly-regarded prospect has trained with England as he continues to remain on their radar for having come through the international age groups.