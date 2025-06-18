Former Pompey loanee Steve Seddon has joined League One rivals Burton Albion. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

The left-back was part of Pompey’s 2020 League One play-off side

A former Pompey defender is seeking his eighth club in five years after departing the Scottish Premiership.

Steve Seddon appeared to have a hugely-promising future following an encouraging Fratton Park loan spell in the second half of the 2019-20 season.

Recruited by Kenny Jackett from Birmingham in January 2020, the attacking left-back became a regular and started the League One play-off semi-final second-leg defeat to Oxford United.

However, since then Seddon hasn’t succeeded in nailing down a permanent home and was this week released by Motherwell.

He joined them on a 12-month deal in July 2024, following his release from Oxford, where he had played alongside future Blues head coach John Mousinho.

Yet the 27-year-old would make just 17 appearances last season, including 11 league starts, during an injury-hampered time at Fir Park.

That included a four-and-a-half spell sidelined by an Achilles issue, before returning in May to help Motherwell secure Premiership safety with three matches remaining.

Seddon ended the campaign as a left-sided centre-half, but primarily featured as left-back for the Steelman, weighing in with an assist in November’s 2-1 Scottish League Cup defeat to Rangers.

Now, following last week’s arrival of Jens Berthel Askou as boss, the ex-Pompey man is among four players released.

‘We are grateful for Steve’s hard work in his 12 months at Motherwell and wish him the very best going forward.’

Having already featured in the Championship that season, the 22-year-old was highly regarded by his parent club and went on to make 18 appearances for Pompey, proving himself to be an exciting, attacking full-back.

He also got on the scoresheet, netting the second goal in a 3-0 victory over Rochdale in February 2020, before Covid shut down football the following month.

The Blues were positioned fourth when the campaign was curtailed following the outbreak of the disease, but the play-offs were allowed to take place four months later.

Seddon was overlooked for the subsequent semi-final first leg against Oxford, played behind closed doors at Fratton Park, with fans not allowed to be present.

Following a 1-1 draw, he replaced Brown in Jackett’s starting XI for the decisive Kassam Stadium fixture days later, although was substituted in the 60th minute.

Brown, who came on for him, ultimately scored in the resulting penalty shoot-out following a 2-2 aggregate scoreline, yet the Blues lost 5-4. It marked their elimination and also Seddon’s last game for the club.

Since July 2020, Seddon has gone on to represent Birmingham, AFC Wimbledon (loan), Oxford, Cambridge United (loan), Burton (loan) and Motherwell - and is now seeking another new home.