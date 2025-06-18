Pompey have signed Adrian Segecic from Sydney FC | None

The 21-year-old finished as joint-top scorer in the A-League with Sydney FC last season

Pompey’s summer recruitment drive is up and running with Adrian Segecic’s intriguing arrival to be officially announced imminently.

The two glaring vacancies in the centre of midfield remain unfulfilled, while the right wing still needs addressing - and they are clearly a centre-forward light.

Nonetheless, Segecic is viewed by Pompey as a powerful, exciting player possessing the capability to make things happen on the ball and the potential to affect games. Certainly he’s expected to significantly strengthen John Mousinho’s attacking options.

A left-footed player capable of operating on the right wing or as a number 10, the 21-year-old will essentially offer natural competition for Callum Lang.

Although the pair are regarded as having slightly different characteristics, there remains strong similarities in terms of energy, aggression and that priceless eye for goal. It’s a favourable comparison which hugely appeals to Pompey’s hierarchy.

Finally competition for Callum Lang

Having been the Blues’ outstanding performer for the first half of last season before snapping his hamstring at Oxford United, they never quite managed to replace Lang’s talents.

Loanee Adil Aouchiche impressed with his work-rate and commitment, yet, other than an assist at Norwich and a consolation against Plymouth, he lacked the levels of creativity expected of him.

Certainly he didn’t carry anywhere near the same goal threat as the former Wigan man watching from the stands, who had registered 10 in 30 games before that February injury blow.

Lang returned for the final three matches of the season, coinciding with Aouchiche’s absence through fracturing his wrist in his breakthrough game at Norwich, yet understandably looked short of match fitness.

Able to operate on the right wing

Next season, Segecic will be viewed as a rival for Lang’s role operating behind Colby Bishop. Like the Scouser, he also possesses the credentials to be effective on the right wing.

Despite thriving in the number 10 position, it shouldn’t be overlooked that Lang also started on the right in four of Pompey’s matches in 2024-25 - as did Aouchiche at Preston and Coventry.

Although Segecic’s strongest position is regarded as a number 10, his ability to also perform on the right presents Mousinho with crucial versatility with his team selection.

Certainly he is a more natural alternative to Lang than Christian Saydee, who is presently the subject of transfer interest from Wigan and Plymouth, with the Blues seeking to offload him for a fee.

Saydee, when employed in the position, offered an entirely different skillset, which also had the capabilities of troubling the opposition. But he is no Lang, particularly in goal-scoring situations.

One squad hole now filled

Looking around the squad, cover must be found for Josh Murphy and Colby Bishop, on the left wing and at centre-forward respectively. Particularly in the case of Bishop, with Kusini Yengi and Mark O’Mahony departing and Saydee soon to follow.

Although it will be intriguing to see whether Thomas Waddingham is regarded as a straight replacement in a central striking role, particularly considering his age.

Elsewhere, Matt Ritchie eventually established himself as first choice on the Blues’ right wing last season, except when Harvey Blair was handed the opportunity to prove his worth in the final two fixtures.

At least between Lang and Segecic, the number 10 role now appears to be sewn up - with the added bonus of also being able to operate on the right. One down - several more to go.

