Portsmouth announce pre-season tour plans - and two more friendlies

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 29th May 2025, 19:07 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 19:07 BST

The Blues have released plans for an overseas training camp and added two more friendlies

Pompey have unveiled plans for a pre-season training camp in Slovakia.

And the Blues have also announced friendly fixtures with Woking and Farnborough as part of their summer schedule.

Having spent a week in Medulin, Croatia last summer, John Mousinho’s men are heading to Bratislava this time around in preparation for their Championship campaign.

Pompey fans watching their team train in Medulin, Croatia, on the last pre-season tour.Pompey fans watching their team train in Medulin, Croatia, on the last pre-season tour.
Pompey fans watching their team train in Medulin, Croatia, on the last pre-season tour. | None

As previously revealed by The News, there will once again be no friendly held abroad, although Pompey are to hold an open training session which fans can attend.

This will take place on Thursday, July 10 and proved a success in Medulin, when supporters were allowed to watch training before freely mixing with the players.

Those fans wishing to attend should email [email protected] with their full name, contact details and information on where they are staying.

In addition, Pompey’s pre-season fixture list is beginning to take shape following the announcement of the Hawks for Tuesday, July 29.

They will also be visiting National League side Woking on Tuesday, July 15 and then Farnborough, who play in National League South, the following day.

However, there will be no customary visit to Gosport or Bognor this season, with the traditional summer friendlies forced to be scrapped.

Both clubs are in the process of installing artificial playing surfaces and, as a result, won’t be hosting any fixtures in July at the minimum.

