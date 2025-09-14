It’s derby day on the south coast, with Pompey and Southampton renewing their rivalry this lunchtime.
It’s the first meeting between the two sides in six years, while today’s contest represents the first league fixture in 13 years.
The Blues go into the derby two points and five places above Will Still’s men, who have had a mixed start to the Championship campaign following their relegation from the Premier League.
John Mousinho has made it clear his side are ready for the challenge ahead of them and will be backed by a sell-out away end, with 2,700 supporters making the short journey across the M27.
With anticipation building, we’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps.
