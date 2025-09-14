Southampton v Portsmouth: Early team and injury news as 3 out and 1 doubt for south-coast derby

By Pepe Lacey
Published 14th Sep 2025, 05:00 BST

The wait is finally over with Pompey and Southampton set to lock horns today.

It’s derby day on the south coast, with Pompey and Southampton renewing their rivalry this lunchtime.

It’s the first meeting between the two sides in six years, while today’s contest represents the first league fixture in 13 years.

The Blues go into the derby two points and five places above Will Still’s men, who have had a mixed start to the Championship campaign following their relegation from the Premier League.

John Mousinho has made it clear his side are ready for the challenge ahead of them and will be backed by a sell-out away end, with 2,700 supporters making the short journey across the M27.

With anticipation building, we’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps.

The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of south-coast derby.

1. Southampton v Pompey early team and injury news

The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of south-coast derby.

Mousinho would've loved to have utilised Lang in his forward line today, however, the 26-year-old continues to recovery from hamstring surgery.

2. Callum Lang - Out

Mousinho would've loved to have utilised Lang in his forward line today, however, the 26-year-old continues to recovery from hamstring surgery. | Getty Images

Chris Maguire was on the scoresheet for the Blues in the last league meeting.

3. Match Action

Chris Maguire was on the scoresheet for the Blues in the last league meeting. | Getty Images

Southampton will be without the Brazilian full-back for a few months, according to Still. The Saints boss confirmed prior to the international break that the summer signing will be sidelined with an ankle issue.

4. Welington - Out

Southampton will be without the Brazilian full-back for a few months, according to Still. The Saints boss confirmed prior to the international break that the summer signing will be sidelined with an ankle issue. | Getty Images

