It’s derby day on the south coast, with Pompey and Southampton renewing their rivalry this lunchtime.

It’s the first meeting between the two sides in six years, while today’s contest represents the first league fixture in 13 years.

John Mousinho has made it clear his side are ready for the challenge ahead of them and will be backed by a sell-out away end, with 2,700 supporters making the short journey across the M27.

With anticipation building, we’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth boss John Mousinho lifts lid on key south-coast derby approach in bid to beat Southampton

1 . Southampton v Pompey early team and injury news The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of south-coast derby. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Callum Lang - Out Mousinho would've loved to have utilised Lang in his forward line today, however, the 26-year-old continues to recovery from hamstring surgery. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Match Action Chris Maguire was on the scoresheet for the Blues in the last league meeting. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Welington - Out Southampton will be without the Brazilian full-back for a few months, according to Still. The Saints boss confirmed prior to the international break that the summer signing will be sidelined with an ankle issue. | Getty Images Photo Sales