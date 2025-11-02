Pompey have been accused of sleepwalking towards a relegation battle - before and after Saturday’s 4-0 hammering at the hands of Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

Now they’ve been delivered a much-needed wake-up call by football statistics website Opta, who believe the Blues are presently heading for relegation back to League One - according to their up-to-date analytics.

Indeed, on current data, they believe John Mousinho’s side will fall short in their battle to beat the drop, unless there’s a improvement on what’s presently being offered by the 20th-placed side in the Championship table.

Saturday’s defeat to Brum was Pompey’s third in a row and their sixth in the division already, with just 13 games played.

Fratton Park legend Guy Whittingham spoke of his fears for the Blues on BBC Radio Solent following the St Andrew’s horror show, insisting this week’s upcoming games against Wrexham and Hull could be considered a’ must-wins’.

Now Opta has increased fears of another long, hard second-tier season for Mousinho & Co with their prediction on how the league table will look next May.

Here is that predicted final table and where exactly Pompey are anticipated to finish based on data collected so far this season.

2 . Sheffield Wednesday - 24th (relegated) Expected points total (Opta): 31.36. | Getty Images Photo Sales