Pompey have dropped to 20th in the Championship table following their 4-0 defeat at Birmingham City

Guy Whittingham believes Pompey’s next two Championship fixtures can be considered ‘must-win’ games - despite the Blues being less than a third of the way through their 2025-26 campaign.

The loss was already Pompey’s sixth in the division this season and their third in a row - worrying form that sees them drop to 20th in the league table, just four points above the relegation zone.

Next up is a game against Wrexham - who beat league leaders Coventry on Friday - at Fratton Park on Wednesday night. The Blues then travel to in-form Hull next Saturday for their final game before the latest international break.

According to Whittingham, Pompey must emerge from those two games in a positive mindset - especially with there being no game until the visit of Millwall to the south coast on November 22.

He’s also concerned that three of the four teams currently below John Mousinho’s side in the Championship table - Southampton, Sheffield United and Norwich - will eventually come good or enjoy a bounce that a potential change in manager might bring about.

Guy Whittingham: Pompey entering ‘must-win’ territory

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent following the final whistle at St Andrew’s, the former Pompey player and manager said: ‘Look, you've got two games, a home game against Wrexham and away against Hull before you have two weeks off again.

‘You've got to go in those two weeks in a frame of mind that makes you think: “Okay, we had a dip, but we're back on it now”.

‘The players have got to come out of those two games in a positive mood going into those two weeks. And they've got to do it home against Wrexham, first and foremost.

‘These games are getting now where they've become must-wins. I know it's very early on and we said this last season, and we know that they turned it around last season. (But it’s) different players this (time). Can they this season? It's a question that's going to be asked now.’

Pompey weren’t the only side in the current bottom five places to lose today, with Southampton, Sheffield United and Norwich also falling to defeat. Only Sheffield Wednesday gain ground on the competition directly above them as they drew away at West Brom.

Whittingham added: ‘‘You pretty much think Sheffield Wednesday are dead and buried, don't you? (They’re on) minus five points.

‘There's two places now, and, yeah, Norwich, Sheffield United, Southampton - you worry that sooner or later changes might be made at those clubs. And certainly Sheffield United - you’d expect to pick up.’