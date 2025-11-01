In an horrific opening nine minutes, Josef Bursik had saved a penalty and Paik Seung-Ho had netted a free header from a corner as John Mousinho’s men were steamrollered.
Yet somehow it remained 1-0 at half-time, yet the hosts then added further goals through Tomoki Iwata, Christophe Klarer and Keshi Anderson.
Remarkably, the visiting fans continued to sing through as their team were battered during a miserable second half – and here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Portsmouth FC forward Marlon Pack (7) reacts to going 3-0 down during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Portsmouth at the St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, Birmingham, England on 1 November 2025.
John Swift reflects on yet another Pompey goal in the 4-0 hammering at Birmingham. Photo: Dennis Goodwin
2. Josef Bursik - 5 - MOM
Eventful start to the game with miskick presenting Birmingham with a chance after 45 seconds, then a penalty save from Stansfield, diving to his left. Could do nothing about Paik opener, though. Made one great save from Iwata in second half - but not his fault Pompey were so dreadful in front of him. Photo: Graham Hunt
3. Jordan Williams - 4
Something of a mixed bag from Williams. Several awful moments, but also some good challenges in a tough defensive ask for Pompey. Still poor, though. Photo: Dan Istitene
4. Hayden Matthews - 4
(Replaced by Josh Knight on 82 minutes) Mousinho kept faith with the Australian after the Stoke own goal and it was another difficult match. Struggled to contain Birmingham’s pace and directness on another afternoon to forget. Photo: Graham Hunt