Pompey club captain Marlon Pack is back training after undergoing successful knee surgery last month

Pompey have been handed an injury boost ahead of this month’s south-coast derby against Southampton at St Mary’s.

The Blues have been lifted by the return to training of club captain Marlon Pack, with the midfielder spotted among the group beginning their preparations for next weekend’s hugely-anticipated fixture.

And there was no sign of the knee injury that has kept the 34-year-old out of Pompey’s first five games of the season, with Pack taking an active part in the session with his team-mates.

Why Marlon Pack has missed first month of Pompey’s season

Pack has been sidelined since the Blues took on Premier League Brighton in a behind-closed-doors friendly just before their Championship opener against Oxford United on August 9 .

He picked up a knee injury in that fixture. And even though it was not as bad as first feared, it was still considered bad enough to require surgery.

A timeframe of around six weeks was identified as a suitable recovery and rehabilitation period following his operation - a stint on the sidelines that would rule the influential figure out of Pompey’s visit to Southampton on Sunday, September 14.

Yet, there’s enough to suggest, via a video put up via the club’s social media channels, that Pack might be able to put himself in contention for a league game that hasn’t taken place since April 2012.

That will provide a huge boost to head coach John Mousinho, who will need as many experienced figures and calm heads as possible for a game that has the potential to boil over on the pitch.

Three other welcome sights on return to Pompey training

Pack’s presence, after all non-international players were given a few days off after the win against Preston, was not the only notable sighting on the players’ return to training.

Harvey Blair - a player who Pompey have not been able to call upon since the final game of last season against Hull, was also involved as he continues his rehabilitation from a torn hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, two players who were the subject of much chatter before and after Monday’s transfer window were also in attendance and clearly delighted to be there.

Conor Chaplin, who completed his Fratton Park return with a loan move from Ipswich at the beginning of the week, was all smiles as he reported for training, partnering former Barnsley team-mate Jordan Williams for one of the drills the players were put through.

Josh Murphy said he was feeling good on camera as Pompey fans got to see him for the first time since Saturday and following interest from Championship rivals Leicester in the lead up to the transfer window closing.

Southampton v Pompey

Pompey have nine days to prepare for their visit to St Mary’s and the latest south-coast derby.

That gives the players - including Pack - plenty of time to stake their claim for a place in the team or squad. Or, in Chaplin’s case, enough opportunity to integrate himself into the group ahead of hus second debut for the club.

However, the Blues will be nervously looking on at events elsewhere in the coming days, with Adrian Segecic, Hayden Matthews (both Australia), Terry Devlin (Northern Ireland), Luke Le Roux (South Africa), and Makenzie Kirk (Northern Ireland under-21s) all currently away on international duty.

