It has now been 21 years since Southampton last beat Pompey in a league south-coast derby

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a damning verdict delivered straight and true, certainly refusing to offer any opportunity for wild misinterpretation.

Granted, the final-whistle reaction may have been inaudible to the television-watching public, with coverage inevitably struggling to accurately convey the depth of disgruntlement from the home support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, for those present, the rancorous review was unmistakable as boos boomed around St Mary’s following the outcome of a goalless south-coast derby draw.

Pompey's players applaud the travelling faithful following a goalless draw at Southampton. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages | Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

Southampton hadn’t lost, of course, yet it was the Pompey paupers who had come closest to settling matters, with Andre Dozzell’s ninth-minute first-time shot striking the crossbar with Gavin Bazunu beaten.

Indeed, many Blues followers approached their M27 journey with trepidation, not unreasonably anticipating a first league defeat against their fierce rivals in almost 21 years.

What unfolded over the match’s duration, however, gave the travelling faithful little to fear as the big-spending hosts suffered stage fright on the big occasion - much to the majority of the audience’s fury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho had named a starting XI consisting of seven free-transfer recruits, yet through team spirit, good management and tireless endeavour it was the visitors who truly stole the show. Not winners but revelling in the bragging rights.

During the second half of last season, Leeds, Burnley, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Bristol City couldn’t find a way to win at Fratton Park, many of which perished. How the Blues love their home comforts.

Portsmouth evolving impressively

Now this impressively-evolving Pompey team are beginning to demonstrate that mettle on the road, registering successive draws at West Brom and now against a Southampton team ranked by many as among favourites for promotion.

The Blues don’t possess the spending power and financial resources of the vast majority of the Championship, but they are brimming with heart and passion, the prerequisites for any Pompey player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the likes of Marlon Pack, Conor Chaplin and John Swift among their ranks, they don’t require Franny Benali and Matt Le Tissier to pop in for a training ground visit to stress the significance of the south-coast derby. That connection already exists.

Those home boos, however, didn’t merely reflect dissatisfaction over a performance which leaves them 15th in the Championship, it was also recognition of failing to overhaul an opposition they were expecting to overcome.

The truth is, Southampton didn’t come anywhere near. Pompey controlled the first half, dictating tempo, with centre-halves Regan Poole and Conor Shaughnessy allowed time on the ball, while John Swift prompted play just in front.

Not even the significant disruption of losing both Nicolas Schmid and Connor Ogilvie by half-time following a collision between the pair could disrupt the marvellous Mousino’s best-laid plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2,700 Pompey fans were packed into the away end at Southampton for the south-coast derby | Stephen Flynn

Instead replacement goalkeeper Ben Killip was barely tested, while Jordan Williams was magnificent as a makeshift left-back up against the ever-dangerous Tom Fellows on his Southampton debut.

Admittedly, the hosts stepped it up after the break, with the game becoming a little more open, although still the back four, including a brilliant display from Zak Swanson, kept them at bay.

Fears over Ben Killip unfounded

If there were any concerns among the Fratton faithful of seeing Killip thrown on for his fourth outing for the club in such a difficult atmosphere, his defence ensured he was barely called upon.

The second half saw Pompey gradually adopt a stance challenging Southampton to break them down, instead focusing on attacking on the break, a marked change to the opening 45 minutes. They surely couldn’t have anticipated it would be that comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet perhaps we’re underestimating this remarkable John Mousinho era and his ongoing overachievement with the resources available. Devaluing talent is where football thrives.

The head coach who marked his 130th career game in the job at St Mary’s continues to inspire, backed by sporting director Rich Hughes, who has transformed the club and overseen hugely impressive recruitment.

While the trip to Southampton once again demonstrated Pompey are now fully equipped to rub shoulders with the very best sides in this division and hold their own. No longer the young upstarts, the Blues are edging towards becoming stalwarts.

Indeed, such is the growing strength in depth, Thomas Waddingham, Hayden Matthews and £1m summer signing Mark Kosznovszky dropped out of the match-day 20 entirely for the clash at Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To think the build up to the first league encounter between the teams since April 2012 was dominated by the thievery of John Westwood’s blue and white wig, bubble buses and David Norris’ cherished recollections.

In the future, we will reflect on Conor Chaplin’s lung-busting run to produce THAT tackle, John Mousinho’s handshake with Will Still and extending the run to 21 years since losing a league south-coast derby.

And, of course, Southampton fans booing off their side.

Your Next Pompey Read: Neil Allen's Pompey player ratings against Southampton