Pompey and Southampton meet at St Mary’s on Sunday for the first south-coast derby in five years

The intrusive phone calls have gone uncharacteristically quiet over the last few months, an uneasy truce John Westwood appreciates.

There is calm before the storm at present, yet traditionally the constant stream of phone threats and abuse from those in opposition have long overstepped the mark, particularly with his family and shop staff also targeted for vitriol and abuse.

John Westwood admits Southampton fans ‘hate me’: But will be at St Mary’s for the south-coast derby. | The News

Westwood has kept a running tally, with the numbers of more than 2,000 unwanted callers saved on his phone, while, at its peak, he would receive 40-50 unpleasant texts a day.

Certainly he has every reason to be cautious heading to St Mary’s on Sunday for the return of the south-coast derby following a five-year absence - and the first in Southampton since April 2012.

Still, the 62-year-old is relishing the chance to return to St Mary’s to roar on John Mousinho’s men.

‘It’s crazy, all a bit wrong, that’s not banter’

He told The News: ‘The derbies are what make football so great in this country. It evokes so much passion, as long as it’s done in the right way.

‘I’m just buzzing for this game, it’s all everyone is talking about - and all we were talking about last season when we knew they were going to be relegated. Try to keep me away.

‘Southampton fans hate me - and the club - I know that. I have 2,000 numbers on my phone from their fans who have threatened to beat me up, burn the shop down, do things to my family, and loads of other stuff I don’t want to repeat.

‘A few years ago you might get 40-50 texts a day. I’ve had thousands of withheld numbers too. They try to be funny and swear, it’s very childish if I am honest - and normally from the younger generation.

John Westwood was refused entry into Pompey's match with Luton last season over the clown's shoes he wears to matches. | None

‘They also ring up the shop and even have a go at the staff. What’s that got to do with football? It’s crazy, all a bit wrong, that’s not banter, but you've just got to live and accept it.

‘Whenever we are going through dodgy periods, they ring up and gloat, but obviously they didn’t have much to gloat about last season. It has been a bit quiet in the last six months for some reason! Not that I’m complaining.

‘Normally I respond by texting them back: “Your number has been noted and handed to the police to be monitored. Have a nice day. PUPW8S”. Funnily enough, 99.9 per cent then don’t come back.

An African Grey Parrot called Compo

‘And for those that don’t withhold their numbers, I send their details to naughty fans in our club and also the naughty fans of various other clubs all over the country. Fans from Liverpool, Millwall, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, etc, plus loads from Germany and France. If you live by the sword, you die by the sword.

‘The best one was when there was an African Grey Parrot called Compo in the shop. I had just been to the pub and, while turning off the alarm, my phone rang.

‘So I answered on loud speaker and it’s a Southampton fan, giving me loads of abuse - and the parrot got involved. I’m not even joking, he was having a conversation with a parrot. It was something out of Jeremy Beadle.

‘In the end, after 30 seconds, the caller said: “For God sake’s Westwood, you are talking rubbish. You’re an idiot” and put the phone down. I stood there in disbelief. I don’t know who the idiot is, but you’ve just been talking to a parrot.’

Never a stranger to hitting the headlines, Westwood was prevented from watching England against Kosovo at St Mary’s in a Euro 2020 qualifier back in September 2019.

Stewards objected to him wearing his beloved Pompey’s colours and instead he had to return to his Petersfield home unable to use his £35 ticket and missing an England 5-3 victory.

John Westwood meeting a star-struck young fan at the November 2018 FA Cup clash with non-league Maidenhead. | None

Southampton, who oversaw the match-day crowd safety operations rather than the FA, later apologised for the ‘communication oversight which led to you being refused entry on the night’.

Now, six years later, Westwood will have the opportunity to keep his Pompey colours on for a St Mary’s fixture.

‘I have never been banned from St Mary’s’

He added: ‘I have never been banned from St Mary’s, despite what some of their fans say.

‘The last time I went there was with England and they wouldn’t let me in wearing a Pompey shirt. Even though I said I would take it off or cover it up, it wasn’t enough for them.

‘Fans always wear their colours for England games. When you go to those matches you want to show you’re a Pompey fan supporting England, it’s part and parcel of the culture. More than 40 years of following England and that’s the only time I’ve been refused entry for my Pompey shirt.

‘When The News reported it, Southampton claimed they had rung to inform me and sent emails about how wearing a Pompey shirt wasn’t allowed, which made me laugh. They haven’t even got my number or email!

‘I’ll be wearing it on Sunday, though. I’ve got my tickets, I’ll be on the bubble buses and I’m definitely not banned. As long as we don’t lose to them, I will be happy.’

