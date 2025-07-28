The first league south coast derby meeting between Pompey and Southampton will take place on Sunday, September 14, at St Mary’s

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey fans planning on attending September’s south coast derby against Southampton at St Mary’s will do so under certain strict conditions.

And the same rules will apply to Saints supporters when they’re due to travel to Fratton Park in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the first league derby between the fierce rivals in 13 years less than seven weeks away, both clubs have been busy making plans to ensure the safety of all those in attendance.

That includes consulting fans’ groups about their concerns regarding both hugely-anticipated fixtures, with the end result being all away supporters must travel on club-managed coaches to each respective match.

Those coaches will collect supporters from pre-agreed pick-up points, before travelling directly to the stadium.

Futhermore, fans eligible to attend will also need to meet set criteria, which are yet to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes after Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones revealed to The News in April that a figure of £125,000 had already been set aside to police each game. That’s more than 10 times the usual cost of policing Hampshire-based matches at Championship level.

Pompey statement on south coast arrangments

A Pompey statement on the decision read: ‘Both clubs have begun planning to ensure the safety of all supporters attending this season’s south coast derbies and provide an enjoyable matchday experience.

‘The clubs met with supporter group representatives to understand some of the concerns that may be raised.

‘It has now been confirmed that away supporters attending these games will need to travel on club-managed coaches, departing from a choice of agreed pick-up locations and taken directly to the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘To purchase tickets, supporters will also need to meet a set criteria, which will be confirmed ahead of going on sale.

‘Details on how to purchase tickets and dates of sale, along with further details, will be published once these have been confirmed.’

South coast derby makes long-awaited return

David Norris scored the last goal in a league south-coast derby back in April 2012. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

The last league meeting between Pompey and Southampton was played in April 2012, with David Norris’ famous last-gasp goal securing the Blues a 2-2 draw at St Mary’s.

The meeting at Fratton Park on December 18, 2011, also finished in a draw, with Joel Ward cancelling out Rickie Lambert’s 63rd-minute opener with six minutes of the game remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019, when the south coast derby was last played, Southampton claimed a 4-0 victory at Fratton Park in the EFL Cup, when Saints were still a Premier League side and Kenny Jackett’s troops remained in League One.

Since then the St Mary’s side have once again returned to the second tier of English football, while Pompey were crowend League One champions in 2023-24, before securing a 16th-place finish in last term’s Championship table.

Pompey kick off their latest season with a trip to Oxford United on Saturday, August 9. The same day, Southampton are at home to Wrexham.

The south coast derby at St Mary’s on Sunday, September 14, will kick off at midday and be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

For your next Pompey read: Portsmouth boss delivers transfer latest on out-of-favour pair Matt Ritchie and Abdoulaye Kamara