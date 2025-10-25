Pompey have made three changes to their starting XI for today’s game against Stoke City

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s team selection for today’s lunchtime kick-off against Championship.

But it’s not Josh Murphy’s inclusion on the bench after a six-game absence or the Blues’ decision to drop Josh Knight for the fixture that has most fans talking. Instead, it’s who will play in the No10 role role vacated by the suspended John Swift?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking at the team-sheet, fans have identified three possibilities - Conor Chaplin, Colby Bishop or Makenzie Kirk, who starts his first game for Pompey after scoring against Coventry in midweek and is one of three chances made by Mousinho for the visit of Mark Robins’ side.

Josh Murphy is back in the Pompey squad for the game against Stoke | Graham Hunt

There is, of course, the possibility that Pompey could move away from their favoured 4-2-3-1 formation and actually play a 4-4-2 against the Potters.

But with most believing Mousinho will stick to his tried and tested system, the questions remains: who plays at 10?

Here’s what fans have been saying as they make their feeling clear on the crucial talking point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey fans on No10 role v Stoke

@Willmott3Sam: I seriously hope Chaplin is playing the 10 but I’ve got a feeling he’ll be on the right again.

@wayneharrispfc: Are we playing a 10? If so who is the 10 here? Has he gone 442 for today?

@Rich03832303: Will it be Bishop in the 10 role, Kirk up front or Kirk on the right with Chappers in the 10?

@olliejoell1606: Bishop is at 10 surely. We need Chaplin at 10.

@84Knight: Very interesting. Bishop number 10.

@olliejoell1606: Will we ever see Chaplin at 10 again?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@TheChief657: Play Chaplin at 10 or not at all. He scored 15 goals there 2 years ago so no point wasting him on the right.

@gusbaxter98: Finally a chance for Chaplin to play in his natural position and we’re putting Bishop or Kirk there instead.

For your next Pompey read: LIVE Portsmouth v Stoke City: Big team news with 3 changes and Murphy returning