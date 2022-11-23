On the drive up to Ipswich, there was a five-vehicle collision on the A12 near Colchester in which one car flipped. A coach carrying 16 Pompey fans was severely damaged at the front after trying to brake to prevent being hit.

Zak Swanson scores for Pompey against Ipswich - but as travel officer Paul Banks revealed, some fans didn't make the game after their cash was involved in a crash on the A12 in Essex on the way to Portman Road Main picture: Simon Davies / ProSportsImages

Paul Banks, the away game travel officer, was on board at the time and said that he does not really know what happened.

He said: ‘I believe everyone got out okay. I don’t know what happened really, it was just a blur, it happened so quick, and no one seems to know anything.

‘I feel a little bit achy, It was a long night but that is probably just the shock of the crash coming through and our driver is going to the doctor, and he was amazing.

‘The coach stopped straight and there were no skid marks, but obviously you are going at speed on that type of road.’

The police took the passengers on board the coach to a service station near Colchester where a different coach picked them up at 11.30pm and everyone was dropped home safely.

Paul added: ‘It just shows the support that is given to you, like last night, some of my friends were ready to come and get us.’

