Portsmouth FC supporters involved in a serious crash on the A12 en route to Ipswich game
Pompey’s away game travel officer has spoken of his shock after a fans’ coach was involved in a serious five-vehicle accident on the way to the Ipswich match.
Portsmouth beat Ipswich 2-0 on Tuesday in the Football League Trophy, but some fans did not make it to the game after a serious road accident involving the supporters’ bus.
On the drive up to Ipswich, there was a five-vehicle collision on the A12 near Colchester in which one car flipped. A coach carrying 16 Pompey fans was severely damaged at the front after trying to brake to prevent being hit.
The cause of the collision is unknown, but everyone involved in the accident are safe and only sustained minor injuries during the accident, which caused a huge amount of congestion on the road as a result.
Paul Banks, the away game travel officer, was on board at the time and said that he does not really know what happened.
He said: ‘I believe everyone got out okay. I don’t know what happened really, it was just a blur, it happened so quick, and no one seems to know anything.
‘I feel a little bit achy, It was a long night but that is probably just the shock of the crash coming through and our driver is going to the doctor, and he was amazing.
‘The coach stopped straight and there were no skid marks, but obviously you are going at speed on that type of road.’
The police took the passengers on board the coach to a service station near Colchester where a different coach picked them up at 11.30pm and everyone was dropped home safely.
They also received a message from Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen, who checked in to make sure the fans were all safe.
Paul added: ‘It just shows the support that is given to you, like last night, some of my friends were ready to come and get us.’
An Essex police spokesman said: ‘We were called to the A12, near Marks Tey shortly before 6.30pm following reports of a five-vehicle collision. Emergency services were in attendance and the road was closed until around 10.30pm. Those involved sustained minor injuries. Anyone with any information is asked to contact us.’