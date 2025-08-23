Pompey are back in Championship action this afternoon and head to the midlands to take on early high-flyers West Brom.

John Mousinho’s men go into the contest at the Hawthorns on the back of a mixed start to the new season, which has seen them pick up one win and suffer one defeat to date.

Meanwhile, West Brom have started life under Ryan Mason with successive wins and one of three sides to pick up maximum points in the Championship to date.

We’ve had a look at the early team and injury news ahead of this afternoon’s contest.

1 . West Brom v Portsmouth early team and injury news The early team and injury news from both camps as Pompey face West Brom this afternoon. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Harvey Blair - Out Mousinho admitted the winger isn’t close to a return but is expected to see a specialist so he can be given the green light to step up his rehabilitation from the hamstring injury sustained against Hull City. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . Daryl Dike - Out The striker has endured an injury-hit three-year stay at the Hawthorns, which has reduced him to just 43 appearances in all competitions. Dike is sidelined once again and has missed the start of the new campaign with a thigh issue. | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett Photo Sales

4 . Tom McIntyre - Out McIntyre’s future is another which will likely be away from Fratton Park, with the central defender not being given a shirt number for the new season. Knight’s arrival confirms he won’t be part of the plans. | The News Photo Sales