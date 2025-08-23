Pompey are back in Championship action this afternoon and head to the midlands to take on early high-flyers West Brom.
John Mousinho’s men go into the contest at the Hawthorns on the back of a mixed start to the new season, which has seen them pick up one win and suffer one defeat to date.
The Blues will be boosted by the addition of Josh Knight at the back, with the central defender completing a switch from Hannover in midweek.
Meanwhile, West Brom have started life under Ryan Mason with successive wins and one of three sides to pick up maximum points in the Championship to date.
We’ve had a look at the early team and injury news ahead of this afternoon’s contest.
