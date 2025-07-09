The central defender made 45 appearances for Pompey before his departure for Lincoln

If ever there was a casualty of Pompey’s rapid evolution, then it was Ryley Towler.

A club no longer even challenging for the League One play-offs was transformed into an established Championship side within two years by the Rich Hughes/John Mousinho axis.

Admittedly, the speed of achievement arrived a little quicker than anticipated. Certainly nobody at Fratton Park foresaw the duo’s first full season in tandem inspiring a return to the Championship following an agonising 12-year absence.

Unfortunately for Towler, the club’s breathtaking pace of progress effectively ended a once highly-promising Pompey career.

A return of 45 matches in two-and-a-half years doesn’t accurately reflect the talents of the popular central defender, who completed a much-needed move to Lincoln on Monday.

Once a worthy first-team regular starter at the age of 20, the Blues simply grew too quickly, leaving the former Bristol City man lagging behind in its slipstream.

Rich Hughes’ first Portsmouth signing

There may be accusations from some that Towler warranted more appearances, particularly in the Championship, yet he was overtaken by better players. Even Marlon Pack ended up being preferred at centre-half.

Ultimately, having been condemned to bench duty over the last two seasons, Pompey won the League One title and finished 16th in the Championship without his regular contributions. Mousinho can rightly argue he got it right.

It wasn’t always like that, of course. Fresh from a loan spell at AFC Wimbledon, Towler was Hughes’ first recruit as sporting director, arriving for a nominal fee from Bristol City in January 2023.

His full debut arrived in Mousinho’s first match as head coach, partnering Sean Raggett in the centre of defence as the Blues claimed a 2-0 triumph over Exeter.

Towler subsequently started 15 consecutive matches, even scoring twice in a victory over Bolton, as he swiftly became a Fratton favourite, irrespective of the team becoming entrenched in 10th spot.

Touch of class

His excellent use of the ball, dogged defending and touch of class reflected a player blessed with prodigious ability, while the wheels or doors debate catapulted him into something of a cult figure. A more likeable, down-to-earth lad you could not wish to meet.

Then, in March 2023, Ellis Harrison wreaked havoc upon his Fratton Park return with Port Vale. Towler was substituted at half-time having been bullied by the erratic striker - and was subsequently dropped to the bench for the next five matches.

Ryley Towler celebrates against Swansea City on New Year's Day. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

No problem, he was learning the game, eased in and out of a mid-table side, no pressure. He returned for the final three matches of 2022-23 and it appeared Pompey’s future would be constructed upon the talents of the Bristol lad along with fellow January window recruit Paddy Lane.

Indeed, Towler was selected ahead of Conor Shaughnessy to partner Regan Poole in the opening game of the following season - yet would subsequently start just two more league fixtures in a campaign which yielded the League One title.

Shaughnessy, Poole and a rejuvenated Sean Raggett shared the centre-half responsibilities as Mousinho’s men occupied the table’s summit from September onwards in a dominant title triumph.

Towler totalled just six league appearances in that 2023-24 campaign, of which one of his starts was in the final match after promotion had already been secured.

Championship starter

So it was undoubtedly surprising that he should be catapulted into the team for last term’s Championship opener at Leeds, alongside Shaughnessy in the centre of defence.

Indeed, he retained his place for the opening five matches of the campaign, with Ibane Bowat, Poole, Tom McIntyre and then Shaughnessy missing through injury.

Then the casualties slowly began to return, coupled with the January signings of Hayden Matthews and Rob Atkinson as he and McIntyre soon disappeared out of view.

Ultimately, he had to leave Fratton Park for the good of his career. Another wasted season on the bench would have been far too cruel for a player totalling 13 league starts over the last two campaigns.

Had Pompey spent several more years hovering outside the League One play-offs, there undoubtedly would have been considerably more outings for Towler. A chance to blood a player for the future, offering time to develop.

That went out of the window, however, when they transcended into title winners and then Championship survivors, leaving no room for Towler to flourish. A victim of success - but retaining a hugely promising future.