The transfer latest on Matt Ritchie as Pompey boss updates on interest in prized assets.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey have now received interest in Matt Ritchie as Reading eye the winger.

Blues boss John Mousinho has confirmed there’s been contact made over the Gosport lad, as he nears a Fratton Park departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ritchie transfer situation ‘moving along’

Mousinho has revealed things are ‘moving along’ when it comes to exits for Ritchie, as well as out-of-favour pair Tom McIntyre and Abdoulaye Kamara.

But there has been no interest in any of Pompey’s prized assets as the transfer window nears its climax, with two-and-a-half weeks of summer recruitment remaining.

Things are starting to accelerate with Ritchie who is set to move on before September 1, as the 35-year-old searches for the regular minutes he won’t find at Fratton Park this summer.

Mousinho said on Tuesday there had been no progress on the academy graduate’s exit, but has now updated with things developing on that front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News understands Reading are keen on Ritchie, who is continuing to train on his own with the Championship season up and running.

There is also believed to have been second-tier interest in the former Newcastle United man, who made 41 appearances at PO4 last term with 29 of those coming as starts.

Meanwhile, Kamara is also attracting potential suitors with the midfielder likely to be on his way after falling out of favour.

Kamara, like Ritchie, isn’t training with Pompey though McIntyre remains with the group as he also looks for a new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender spent they second half of last season on loan with Charlton and is in the final year of his existing agreement.

Mousinho confirmed there’s now clubs circling for the trio.

He told The News: ‘With the ones we’d consider going out there’s a little bit of interest in all of those players.

‘That is something the club are dealing with rather than myself, with all the games at the minute.

‘But I think things are now moving along with all of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I don’t know the exact in and outs of what’s going on (with Ritchie), though I’ll be kept abreast as things happen. If Matt can find something then great.’

Pompey boss updates on interest in ‘prized assets’ like Lang

The good news for Pompey fans is there is also nothing moving when it comes to clubs making bids for the rest of Mousinho’s squad.

There was talk of Preston interest in attacker Callum Lang last month which was never substantiated, following reports of a £2m move for the Scouser.

The likes of Colby Bishop, Josh Murphy and Nico Schmid fall into the category of prized assets, with the trio and Lang the club’s most bankable assets at present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho made it clear that there’s been contact for those players or any other squad members at present, with the club also under absolutely no pressure to sell.

When asked if there’s been any interest in his players beyond those out of favour, Mousinho said: ‘Not that I’ve heard about, so no. And good!’