The News understands Mjallby forward Abdoulie Manneh continues to be monitored by Pompey

Abdoulie Manneh remains on Pompey’s transfer radar.

The News understands the Blues retain an interest in the Mjallby AIF forward, who is the joint-highest goalscorer in Sweden’s Allsvenskan this season.

But while both the player and his current employers are open to making a move to Fratton Park happen, no approach or bid for his services have been made to date.

That raises the prospect of Manneh completing a transfer elsewhere, with many other clubs understood to be keen on the 20-year-old Gambia international.

Previous reports claimed Mjallby, who sit top of the table after 12 games, value the player around the £4m mark. That’s significantly more than what the Blues would be looking to pay for one player during the forthcoming summer transfer window. It would also represent a huge profit for the Hällevik side who signed Manneh from Wallidan in 2024 following a successful trial.

But with the likes of Bournemouth, Brighton, Burnley and Wolves reportedly keeping tabs on the attacking player’s progress, as well as Olympiacos and MLS side FC Cincinnati, Mjallby are hopeful a fee in and around their valuation could be met.

Why Abdoulie Manneh is attracting attention

Manneh’s stock has risen at Mjallby this season after his first campaign in Sweden’s top flight produced two goals in 21 league appearances.

Indeed, since the 2025 Allsvenskan kicked off in March, the twice-capped Gambia international has scored six goals in 12 appearances. He’s also chipped in with three assists - attacking numbers that have seen Mjallby sit one point clear of AIK in the top-flight standings.

Last season, Mjallby finished 5th in the table - 15 points off eventual league winners Malmo.

Manneh’s ability to play across numerous positions in the front-line also makes him a sought-after commodity, while no other player in the Allsvenskan has had more shots on target this season.

It’s worth noting, though, that since news emerged of Pompey’s interest on May 11, the 20-year-old has scored just one goal in five games.

Pompey want to bolster attacking options in transfer window

Out-of-contract Portsmouth forward Kusini Yengi | Getty Images

Pompey are keen to add to their attacking ranks over the summer.

That desire has been necessitated by the impending departure of Kusini Yengi on a free transfer and the loan departures of Mark O’Mahony, Adil Aouchiche and Kaide Gordon.

Christian Saydee has also been told he is free to leave the Blues during the close season, with Paddy Lane also someone head coach John Mousinho is prepared to let go in order to build a squad capable of challenging higher up the Championship.

Colby Bishop, Josh Murphy and Callum Lang are expected to be the Blues’ main attacking threats next season. However, additional quality and cover is anticipated to arrive in order to bolster competition in Pompey’s front line.

As well as Manneh, the Blues have also been linked with young Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Hindolo Mustapha, with Mousinho himself taking in a number of the Eagles’ Premier League 2 games towards the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

